Enter to Win Two Tickets to the 3rd Annual Alabama Tribute Show

The Times-Journal is giving away a pair of premium tickets to the 3rd Annual Alabama Tribute Show at the DeKalb Theatre on Friday, Dec. 10th. To qualify to win, Like and Follow each of the Facebook and Instagram pages below for The Times-Journal, the SAM Foundation and The Boys in the Band and leave a comment on the post specifically about the contest on each social media channel before Friday, Nov. 12.
Fort Payne Times-Journal https://www.facebook.com/timesjournal
@times_journal: https://www.instagram.com/times_journal/
Boys in the Band – Alabama Tribute: https://www.facebook.com/thealabamatribute/
@thealabamatribute: https://www.instagram.com/thealabamatribute/
The SAM Foundation: https://www.facebook.com/TheSAMfound/
@thesamfound: https://www.instagram.com/thesamfound/
A winner will be randomly chosen and announced in the original post on The Times-Journal’s Facebook Page on Nov. 15. Tickets are now available to buy, with proceeds from the show benefitting the SAM Foundation’s mission to prevent suicide through public awareness and education.
Don’t miss this nostalgic trip through music history as John Michael Weatherly, Matty Croxton, Marcus Mullins, Braxton Harris, Daniel Barker, and Craig Jacoway inspire a night full of magical mountain music memories playing the hits made famous by country music superstars Alabama. Seeing them perform live in the boys’ hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama, you’ll share in an experience with others who lived through the band’s earliest days, with a roster of hits sure to once again get everyone on their feet and clapping!
1. Sweepstakes Rules
NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
2. Eligibility
The 3rd Annual Alabama Tribute Show Giveaway (the “Contest”) is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Employees of The Times-Journal and other companies associated with the promotion of the Contest, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising and promotion agencies, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible. The Contest is subject to federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
3. Sponsor
The Contest is sponsored by The Times-Journal, located at 811 Greenhill Blvd., Fort Payne, Alabama 35968.
4. Agreement to Official Rules
Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with these Official Rules and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein.
5. Contest Period
The Contest begins on November 05, 2021 at 2 p.m. CST and ends on November 12, 2021 at 8 a.m. CST (the “Contest Period”). Entries that are submitted before or after the Contest Period will be disqualified. Submissions will be accepted for the duration of the Contest using any of the following methods:
6. How to Enter
Visiting the following Facebook and Instagram pages, clicking the “Like” button and leaving a comment on each individual post about the contest appearing before the Contest Period ends on Friday, Nov. 12.
7. Limitations
Limit one (1) entry per person, per email address, and per household for the duration of the Contest Period. Entries received from any person, e-mail address, or household in excess of the stated limitation will be void. All entries become the property off Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.
8. Prize Drawing
On or about November 15, 2021, the Sponsor will select potential winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. The odds of being selected depend on the number of entries received. The Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner via Facebook messenger or Instagram direct message on or about November 15, 2021. If the potential winner cannot be contacted within five (5) hours after the first attempt to contact him/her, the Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in his/her place at random from the remaining non-winning, eligible entries.
If a potential winner cannot be contacted within the required time period or prize is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. Potential winners must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three (3) alternate drawings will be held, after which the prize will remain un-awarded. Prizes will be fulfilled December 10, 2021 after the conclusion of the Contest.
9. General Conditions
In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, in the event the Contest is unable to run as planned for any reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, either (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules or (b) terminate the Contest and, in the event of termination, award the prize at random from among the eligible, non-suspect entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal or civil law, and, should such attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages (including attorney’s fees) and any other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
10. Release and Limitations of Liability
By participating in the Contest, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, other companies associated with the Contest, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, representatives, and agents (the Released Parties) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of the prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors associated with the Contest, including lost, interrupted or unavailable Internet Service Provider (ISP), network, server, wireless service provider, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone, cellular tower or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; (c) mechanical, network, electronic, computer, human, printing or typographical errors; (d) application downloads, (e) any other errors or problems in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, errors that may occur in the administration of the Contest, the announcement of the winner, the cancellation or postponement of the event and/or the flyover, if applicable, the incorrect downloading of the application, the processing of entries application downloads or in any Contest-related materials; or (f) injury, death, losses or damages of any kind, to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrants participation in the Contest or acceptance, receipt or misuse of the prize (including any travel or activity related thereto). Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the entrant be entitled to receive attorney's fees. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.
11. Disputes
Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Contest or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in Alabama. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrants’ rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Alabama, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules, which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Alabama.
12. Privacy
The Sponsor reserves the right to publish the recipient's name when announcing the contest results. Information collected from entrants is subject to sponsor's privacy policy.
13. Winner List
The winner will be announced on the Sponsor social media account (Facebook) upon the conclusion of the full contest. To request the name of the winner offline, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, Alabama 35968. Winner List requests will only be accepted after the promotion end date (listed above).
