Ider’s Alexa Brown and Kelbi Watkins were recognized during last Friday night's football game.
The duo made Ider High School History by achieving first place at the National Junior Beta Club Convention.
The pair performed the National Anthem for students, parents, faculty and staff.
Alexa is the daughter of Andrew and Marcella Brown and Kelbi is the daughter of Ryan and Tanza Watkins.
Alexa and Kelbi competed at the State Jr. Beta competition last school year and won first place in the Performing arts duo competition.
There, they were awarded the opportunity to compete at the National Beta Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, where they received first place in the nation for performing arts duo.
“This is the first time in Ider school history for any beta member to have won not only first place at the State Junior Beta Club Convention, but also win first place at the National Junior Beta Convention," said Alabama Beta Elementary President Karlie Mann.
