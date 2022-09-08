“Fiesta Latina,” Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne

A Fiesta Latina is coming to Fort Payne at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Rotary Pavilion.
The event is open to the public and admission is free.
The heritage celebration will host more than 15 Latino vendors and businesses offering a wide variety of artisan products.
"The Fiesta Latina is a celebration of our culture," said Silvia Hernandez of Go Play Therapy and part of the organizing group. "We want to share it with everyone in our community."
The celebration will feature live music by Grupo Belico and Los 5 De La Sierra Del Bajio, along with various DJs'.
Come with an appetite as there will also be beverages and multiple food vendors, including Taco Town, J-Bird's BBQ, Frida's, and Sol Del Dia, among many others.
Local Latino dance groups will perform traditional dances featuring colorful ensembles and talent.
The event is hosted by Go Play Therapy, Cathy Perez, Acapulco Barbershop, Aftermath Paint and Tint, Raul's Shop and Carolina Socks.
Rain or shine, the public is encouraged to attend the festivities and show their support.
"It's a fiesta for the entire community, not just the Latino community," said Hernandez. "Please come out and celebrate with us."
The Rotary Pavilion near the Alabama Walking Park is located at 555 Williams Ave NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.