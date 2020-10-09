More donations received for Toys for Tots

Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County was blessed with two additional donations on Wednesday, after FP Water donated $6,000 and challenged other public works departments to do the same.
Wade Hill presented a check for $1,000 from his church - White Hall United Methodist, located on US Hwy. 11 North.
Also on Wednesday, Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn presented a check for $3,500, from the DeKalb Development Commission.
He credited a number of state legislators for helping back the need for helping DeKalb’s at-risk children, including:
State House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, Rep. Becky Nordgren, Rep. Ginny Shaver, Rep. Kerry Rich, Rep. Tommy Hanes, Rep.Wes Kitchens, Sen. Andrew Jones, and Sen. Steve Livingston.
Donated funds are used to purchase needed toys for hundreds of local children in need.
All funds and toys donated to Marine Tots for Tots of DeKalb County, stay in DeKalb County.
“No volunteer is paid a dime,” said Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, “and all of our volunteers work three months solid, to make sure no child feels they are forgotten, or that have been left behind on Christmas morning.”
Last year, local Marines provided new toys for 427 families - almost 1200 children. Families needing help are expected to rise this year, due to COVID fallout.
Sign-ups are ongoing at the DeKalb County DHR during the entire month of October.
“COVID has prevented most of our public fundraising and toy drives this year,“ Hardinger said. “This is our eighth drive in DeKalb County - but never has it been this challenging!
“This is why we are asking public and private groups to think outside the box - perhaps come up with their own way to help us out, but in a safe manner.
“We are astounded and amazed at the donations given this week, and this certainly gives us hope.”
Hardinger said the campaign is now just short of its half-way mark; meaning an additional $30,000 is needed, based on previous years.
“We are resolutely determined - with the support of our neighbors - to provide Christmas for every child-in-need in DeKalb County!”
Hardinger wished to thank every person who has given to local Marine Toys for Tots so far, especially this past week.
“Many wish to remain anonymous,” and we get that.
“But WE know who they are; and THEY know how much their gifts will mean to a less-fortunate child on Christmas morning 2020!”
For information on how to apply for help; or ways to donate to the local campaign, go to: http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org
