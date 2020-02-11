Three men arrested after attempted break-in

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ALABAMA, COLBERT, CULLMAN, DEKALB, FRANKLIN AL, JACKSON, LAUDERDALE, LAWRENCE, LIMESTONE, MADISON, MARSHALL, AND MORGAN. IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE, FRANKLIN TN, LINCOLN, AND MOORE. * FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * HEAVY RAIN RETURNS TO THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT AS A COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH THE AREA. ANOTHER 1 TO 1.5 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WED. NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. GIVEN ALREADY SATURATED SOILS, FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE AS HEAVY RAIN RATES WILL RUN OFF. * THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL WILL ENHANCE THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. AVOID LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, AND BE CAREFUL WHEN APPROACHING LOW SPOTS IN HIGHWAYS AND UNDERPASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&