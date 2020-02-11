Three men arrested after attempted break-in

Three are in custody after attempting to break-in to a business in Rainsville and attempting to elude DeKalb County Deputies.
At approximately 8 pm Sunday night, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling down Alabama Highway 35 at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued on at a high rate of speed.
Additional deputies and Fort Payne officers were awaiting for the vehicle at the Fort Payne City Limits. When the vehicle passed Walmart, the suspects pulled into the Alabama Crossings parking lot. They then fled on foot into the wooded area behind a nearby business.
All three suspects were quickly apprehended by deputies and officers. After inventorying the vehicle, deputies found illegal prescription pills. After the chase had concluded, Deputies were notified that the Rainsville Police Department had received a report that the suspects in question were caught by the owner attempting to break in at a business on Highway 75.
The driver, Antonio Headspeth, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Endangerment (x2), Attempt to Elude (x2) and multiple traffic citations.
The passengers, Derrick Headspeth, 31, of Shefield, Alabama, and Deangelo Wright, 22, of Atlanta, Georgia, were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Attempt to Elude.
Further charges are pending as the Rainsville Police Department is investigating the attempted burglary.
“Our deputies did a great job at apprehending these suspects,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “They quickly put a plan into place as soon as the pursuit started, and left the suspect with nowhere to hide.”
Welden said out-of-town criminals see smaller communities as easier targets.
“As we have an interstate and major highways passing through our county, we frequently have people from several counties away or even other states stop in and commit crimes. These suspects see us as an easy target that they can just hit a business or residence and quickly get away. Proactive law enforcement work makes it difficult for them to commit these crimes and get away with it,” he said. “We want it to be known that DeKalb County isn’t an easy target.”
Community action is important to maintaining the safety of citizens and their property.
“I’d also like to ask our citizens to be alert and notify the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office or their local agency if they spot individuals not from here behaving suspiciously. God bless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.