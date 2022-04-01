Four indicted federally on narcotics charges

Four men are in federal custody after being indicted in February and arrested on charges related to trafficking narcotics.
The indictments were obtained by a FBI Task Force officer assigned locally to the DeKalb County Narcotics Unitworking with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Northeast Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force.
According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement worked a long narcotics investigation into illicit drug trafficking in the area that concluded in March 2022 after all the subjects were indicted in federal court on February 28, 2022 and turned in to the U.S. Marshall’s Service.
David Ray Cisco, 49 of Dutton, Charles Edward Matchen Jr., 49 of Pisgah, Randy Tidwell, 60 of Bridgeport, and Gary Chambless, 38 of Scottsboro, were all indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and multiple counts of distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
All currently remain in federal custody pending trial. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said it takes a lot of work to not only get these cases to an indictment, but also to ensure that these subjects will be found guilty at the federal level.
