Fort Payne City Clerk Andy Parker encourages anyone worried about the coronavirus to vote in the August 25 municipal election by absentee ballot. Here’s how:
Step One: Make sure you are registered to vote
Monday, August 10 is the last day to register to vote for a municipal election in a city where you’ve lived since at least July 26. Registration can be done electronically at https://www.alabamainteractive.org/sos/voter_registration/voterRegistrationWelcome.action. Contact the DeKalb County Board of Registrars at (256) 845-8598 for assistance.
You must also be a U.S. citizen, live in Alabama, be at least 18 years of age on or before election day, and not have a disqualifying felony conviction or be deemed “mentally incompetent” by a court of law.
There has been some confusion about this year’s elections. Parker said there is no such thing as walk-in “early voting” here. In-person voting takes place on August 25 and Oct. 6 for the municipal elections in Alabama. A person may come in and vote an absentee ballot anytime up to August 24th until 4 p.m. This should not be confused with the General election on Nov. 3.
Step Two: Request an absentee ballot application
For municipal elections, city clerks like Parker are the absentee election managers. For elections outside Fort Payne, call your local town hall to file for an absentee ballot application. Sonya Maynard, Fort Payne’s personnel receptionist and business license coordinator, is taking voter addresses via phone at 256-996-3154 and mailing out the applications. Alternately, Maynard can assist voters in person at 100 Alabama Avenue North. Please note that City Hall is closed as a precaution and no one will be allowed to enter the lobby without a mask and observing social distancing. Do not visit in person if you are sick.
Step Three: Please follow the instructions on the application
Provide the following on the application:
• name and residential address (to verify voter registration)
• a photocopy of your valid photo identification (if under age 65)
• the election for which the ballot is requested (choose both the regular election and run-off)
• reason for absence from polls on election day (check the box that reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
• the address to which the ballot should be mailed
• voter signature
Also provide the precinct (assigned location where you typically vote in person) and either your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Failure to fill in all information completely and accurately could result in your vote being marked as a “provisional absentee ballot”. This is when information cannot be proven on Election Day. If, after the election, administrators determine that the voter who cast the provisional ballot was eligible to vote, the ballot will be counted as a regular ballot. The address and birthdate listed on the application must match voter registration information for an application to be approved.
The absentee ballot application must be processed before an actual ballot may be sent. Due to delays being experienced by the U.S. Postal System, Maynard recommends submitting the application right away so there’s adequate time for delivery. It can be delivered in person, by U.S. Mail or by commercial carrier. No absentee ballot application may be mailed in the same envelope as another voter’s absentee ballot application. Absentee ballot applications may be hand-delivered and a ballot voted in-person until 4 p.m. on August 24.
Step Four: Return absentee ballot postmarked no later than August 24
The absentee ballot comes with three envelopes -- one plain (the secrecy envelope), one with an affidavit (oath) printed on the outside and one plain envelope, pre-addressed (the outer envelope).
Once the voter casts the ballot, the procedure is as follows:
• Seal the marked ballot in the plain white “secrecy envelope”
• Place the plain envelope inside the accompanying affidavit envelope
• Seal the affidavit envelope and make sure you have the signatures of two witnesses 18 years of age or older (or a notary public) on the outside of that envelope
An absentee ballot cannot be counted unless the affidavit has the signatures of two witnesses or is notarized.
Any ballots hand-delivered must be returned to City Hall before 4 p.m. on the day before to the election (August 24). You can also return the absentee ballot by U.S. Mail or by commercial carrier postmarked no later than August 24 as long as it is received by Parker, the Absentee Election Manager, no later than noon on Election Day (August 25). Due to the uncertainty of mail delivery times, Maynard will go the post office at noon and retrieve the ballots for that day. If the mail carrier arrives past noon, we will still accept those applications.
Note: You can (but are not required to) vote for up to five total candidates out of 18 appearing on Fort Payne’s ballot.
Step Five: Vote again before the October 6 runoff
Winners receiving a majority of the total votes cast will be certified as winners on September 1. If your preferred candidate(s) do not receive a majority and vacant council seats remain, you can vote October 6 from an absentee ballot automatically mailed to you -- IF you checked both boxes for both elections on the application.
The new city council members will be sworn in November 1, 2020 and serve until 2024. Call Maynard at 256-996-3154 for more information.
