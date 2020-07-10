Arlan “Monk” Blevins announces his candidacy for Rainsville City Council Place 1. From 2000 until 2012, Blevins served the City of Rainsville as a Councilman in Place 4. He functioned as the liaison for Plainview High School as well as overseeing the Parks and Recreation Department for Rainsville. Currently, Blevins is the owner and manager of Caney Creek Publications in Rainsville. He desires once again to serve the citizens of Rainsville as a city councilman.
“I enjoyed serving the citizens of Rainsville for twelve years. After being away from this role for eight years, I feel it is time to serve the citizens of Rainsville once again,” said Blevins. During the time Blevins was a councilman, the Rainsville Field of Dreams became a reality, many paving projects were completed, expansions in both the police and fire departments were made, as well as upgrades to the Rainsville Sewer System. During Blevins’s administrations, the council orchestrated the additions of the DeKalb County Revenue Commission Annex and the DeKalb County Board of Education to Rainsville, making it convenient for the citizens of Rainsville and other nearby cities to access these services.
Blevins sees planning for the expansion of positive growth in the city as one of the essential roles of a councilman. As the city adds new businesses and personal dwellings, it is imperative that the city plans for the needed services required to meet the needs of a growing city. This plan should accommodate upgrades to every city department. Blevins stated that his background in finance and business operations would equip him with the tools needed to plan for Rainsville’s future growth.
“The changes we are living in caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected every area of our lives. I feel the council needs to look at our local schools to see how we can be of assistance to help them meet the new demands of our changing world. Staying in contact with our local principals and school board to offer our support is vital,” Blevins said.
Blevins and his wife Sherri have lived in Rainsville for the past thirty-eight years. They have three children and six grandsons with number seven on the way. They attend Broadway Baptist church. Blevins concluded, “My family and my church are the greatest blessings of my life. I want Rainsville to continue to be the best place on earth to raise a family, and I ask for your support and vote on August 25, 2020, to make this happen. Please allow me once again to serve you the citizens of Rainsville as we strive to meet the challenges ahead.”
