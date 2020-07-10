Today

A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.