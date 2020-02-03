The Republican and Democratic Primary Elections are a little over a month away. Voting will take place March 3, 2020, with run-offs scheduled for March 31, if needed. The General election is planned for November 3, 2020.
According to DeKalb County Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn, the deadline for becoming a local poll worker is February 7. Classes will be held Feb. 18 at the Crossville Research Center at 10 a.m., the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center in Rainsville at 2 p.m. and the Fort Payne City Auditorium at 5 p.m.
The final day to register electronically to vote is Feb. 17, according to the DeKalb County Board of Registrars. Applications submitted by regular mail must be postmarked by Feb. 15. Completed absentee voter applications must be returned by the voter in person to the Absentee Election Manager, DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson, at the DeKalb County Courthouse or be received by U.S. Mail.
The Republican Primary in DeKalb County will include the following candidates, listed as they appear on the ballot:
• President: Donald J. Trump, Bill Weld or uncommitted.
• U.S. Senator: Stanley Adair, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, Ruth Page Nelson, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville.
• Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 1: Greg Shaw and Cam Ward.
• Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2: Phillip Bahakel and Matt Fridy.
• Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1: Melvin Hasting and Mary Windom.
• Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2: Jill Ganus, Beth Kellum and Will Smith.
• Public Service Commission President: Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Robin Litaker.
• DeKalb County Commission, District 1: Joseph Lee and Shane Wootten.
• DeKalb County Commission, District 2: Terry Harris and Scot D. Westbrook.
• DeKalb County Constable, District 3: Jimmy Carter and Michael Twilley.
• DeKalb County Constable, District 4: Mark Huber, Jeff Keener and Billy J. Whitt.
• GOP voters will also decide on delegate candidates at-large for 28 spots to attend the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as delegates for Donald Trump specifically representing three places for the Fourth Congressional District. All but two of the 28 delegate places are committed to Trump, one specified for uncommitted delegates and one for Weld.
DeKalb County Democrats will find their ballot includes the following choices:
• Democratic Nominee for President: Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, or uncommitted.
• Public Service Commission President: Laura Casey and Robert L. Mardis, III.
• Delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention for the Fourth Congressional District (no more than three choices among multiple delegates for Joseph R. Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang or uncommitted.
Also appearing on the ballot will be Proposed Statewide Amendment One, which pertains to changing the name of the State Board of Education to the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education and providing for the appointment of the members of the commission by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate. It also asks voters for authorization for the governor to appoint a team of local educators and other officials to advise the commission on matters relating to the functioning and duties of the State Department of Education.
This election cycle, incumbent Jason Barnett qualified for DeKalb County Superintendent of Education. Barnett has no GOP Primary challenger and no Democrats qualified to run for the job.
DeKalb County Board of Education District One member Randy Peppers and DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks are also running unopposed for re-election as Republicans.
Incumbent DeKalb County District Judge Steve Whitmire, who has previously run as a Democrat, qualified with the state GOP to switch parties in this election, but the local Republican Executive Committee contested the party change and a State GOP Candidate Committee ruled that Whitmire could not appear on the Republican Primary ballot. Teresa Darwin Phillips qualified for the district judge position as a Republican but withdrew her candidacy.
Tom Wilson, the sole qualifying Democrat for a local office in this election cycle, is running unopposed for re-election in the position of DeKalb County Coroner.
After months of watching televised debates and campaigning in early voting states, Alabama Democrats will finally get to choose who they think should take on Donald Trump in the fall. Although their names are still on the Primary ballot, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and for housing secretary Julian Castro recently ended their presidential campaigns after failing to break into the upper tier of a crowded primary field. Fourteen other candidates also dropped out from the race, but their names do not appear on the March 3 Primary ballot.
Conservative radio show host Joe Walsh joins former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld in challenging Trump nationally for the party nomination, but Walsh does not appear on Alabama’s GOP Primary ballot.
The U.S. Senate race is a big draw on the Republican side. Sessions left the Senate to become President Donald Trump’s Attorney General. Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican nominee Roy Moore in a special election in 2017, and Jones has no challenger in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Robert Aderholt has qualified for U.S. Representative in the Fourth Congressional District, which includes all of DeKalb County, as well as Marshall and Etowah Counties and portions of Jackson and Cherokee counties. He has held the seat since 1997, when he succeeded Tom Bevill. Qualifying to run against him in November is Democrat Rick Neighbors, who did not have a Primary challenger.
DeKalb County is located with State Board of Education Districts 6 and 8, neither of which are being voted on in 2020. Qualifying for Circuit Court Judges did not include the area serving DeKalb County.
To see the complete list of Republicans qualifying for statewide and district offices, visit https://algop.org/qualified-candidates/ .
To see the complete list of Democrats qualifying for statewide and district offices, visit http://aldemocrats.org/blog/qualified_candidates_for_march_3_2020_primary.
For more information on DeKalb County absentee voting, visit http://dekalb.alacourt.gov/absentee.html
