Fort Payne to skip Boom Days until 2021

Citing uncertainty about COVID-19 and the resulting impact on the national economy, the Fort Payne City Council voted Tuesday to cancel the Boom Days Heritage Celebration planned for Sept. 18-19, 2020 and start planning for the 2021 festival.
Boom Days was the North Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association’s Event of the Year in 2012, and in 2015, it was deemed Alabama’s Event of the year, attracting between 12,000-15,000 visitors each autumn, with about 15 percent of them being overnight visitors, according to John Dersham, president/CEO of Visit Lookout Mountain Alabama.
“We can’t put on Boom Days without sponsors,” said Council member Johnny Eberhart. “And I don’t think we should be out asking people for money right now after what they’ve gone through.”
Council President Brian Baine agreed, saying, “It is a bad time to try to go out and get sponsors for events like that.”
Not only have local businesses been shut down for weeks to practice social distancing, but job losses resulting from the coronavirus have led nationally to an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent, costing at least 20.5 million jobs, it was announced Friday.
Eberhart said the two headliners booked for Boom Days can be rolled over to next year, explaining, “We just don’t know when this [pandemic] is going to end.”
Council President Pro-Tem Wade Hill agreed, adding, “Yeah, they’re talking about sports starting back with no fans [in the stands]… Races with no fans. It’s such an unknown, and they’re projecting another wave to hit early summer, so if we are going to do something, we need to make that decision now. Regroup and put it on bigger than ever next year.”
Council member Lynn Brewer said that if the public health emergency ends sooner than speculated, perhaps the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In can resume and the organizers do something as a substitute for the community missing Boom Days.
“So, we could still have something like a mini-Boom Days,” she said.
Hill made the motion to postpone the festival for a year and got a second from Brewer. The vote was unanimous.
In other business, Hill noted an issue with brush piling up on streets and urged residents to be patient.
“That’s a two-fold thing,” Hill said. “Everybody and their brother is cleaning out their house and we’ve had storm damage in recent weeks. Please bear with the sanitation guys. They’re having to go run their routes, then empty their loads several times before finishing their routes. We lost one brush truck that is going to be down for a few weeks for repairs. They are trying to address the issue the best they can, but this is a compounded deal. Every roll-off container we’ve got has been rented for weeks now. I saw one [Monday] by a house that was completely full and they were dumping stuff out on the street in front of the house. People should be mindful when they put stuff out there, especially with the weather we’ve been having. It doesn’t help when [waste] gets wet and starts running everywhere. We’re trying to get it up, but it’s going to be a little while. Nobody’s not going to get their stuff picked up.
Hill said the city also needs to keep in mind the need to purchase new vehicles for the Street Department to vacuum up waste and clear blocked culverts using high pressure water as well as a replacement side-loading garbage truck, which take several months to build after ordering.
Brewer announced that DeSoto Golf Course has re-opened.
“There are so many unknowns with the [Parks and] Recreation Department, youth sports, everything’s on hold on a day-by-day basis,” Brewer said. “Everybody please be patient.”
Hill shared that the course had attracted 174 golfers and brought in $3,000 over a 3-day weekend.
“They’re making precautions, sanitizing the golf carts. People who come together ride together, but other than that, it’s separate carts. It’s worked out pretty well so far.”
The council approved Resolution 2020-24, rewarding the purchase of a Plant Mix and Binder to Wiregrass, the only bidder, with a low bid matching last year’s amount.
