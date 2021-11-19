ALDOT limits road construction for Thanksgiving holiday

Travelers on Alabama’s roadways can expect higher traffic volumes as the holiday season begins. For the safety of the traveling public, construction industry workers and maintenance crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstates after noon Wednesday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.
“Traffic volumes during the Thanksgiving holiday period are expected to return to almost pre-COVID pandemic levels,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. “Give yourself extra time to make it to your holiday celebration. If there is a crash along the road, give first responders room to work by moving over a lane, or slow down if it is impossible to move over.”
ALDOT asks motorists to drive safely and offers the following road safety tips and information:
1. Wear your seat belt in both front and rear seats.
- Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not buckled up.
2. Move Over
- For the safety of law enforcement, emergency responders, tow truck drivers and others, the Alabama Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when there are vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.
3. Drive Alert
- A driver who is distracted by actions like texting, changing the radio station is 23 times more likely to get into a crash than someone who isn’t.
More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.
Highway Travel Planning Tool
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds, at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
