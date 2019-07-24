Mobile mammography health coach to visit DeKalb County, Fort Payne

CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at DeKalb County Public Library in Ft. Payne on Tuesday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT.
All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance.
For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care.
Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name.
To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. Walk-ons welcome.
DeKalb County Public Library is located at 504 Grand Avenue, Ft. Payne, AL 35967.
*Program hours subject to change based on participation.
About CHI Memorial
CHI Memorial is a not-for-profit, faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to the healing ministry of the Church. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and strengthened as part of Catholic Health Initiatives, it offers a continuum of care including preventative, primary and acute hospital care, as well as cancer and cardiac care, orthopedic and rehabilitation services. CHI Memorial is a regional referral center of choice with 3,400 associates and more than 700 affiliated physicians providing health care throughout Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia. To learn more, visit www.memorial.org.
