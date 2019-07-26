Henagar Mayor Lee Davis took to social media again this week to address the city’s garbage pickup situation.
Earlier this month, Davis addressed Henagar residents with plans for the city to take over its own sanitation program. After the county commission began a three-year contract with Arrow Disposal Service Inc., Henagar and other cities in the county, have looked at local garbage pickup options for their residents.
The Henagar City Council approved to purchase garbage trucks and cans that would allow them to start their own program and it was expected to begin in October. However, after discussions with ADSI, the city had to start early last week, with only one garbage truck and no new cans.
Residents’ cans that were delivered by ADSI last month are now expected to be picked back up by the company, which leaves some with the older EC Waste cans or no can at all. The city’s recently ordered cans were supposed to arrive this week, but Davis said the manufacturing company has informed him that the first truckload will not arrive until sometime next week.
“The ship date on them was supposed to have been [Thursday] and it was,” he said.
Davis said they were under the impression they were being shipped from North Carolina but later found out they’re being manufactured and sent from California.
“It’s just going to be a few more days because of the shipping,” he said. “Which, they can’t help that, and the company’s doing all they can. They’re supposed to get team drivers so there won’t be anymore delays and they can get them here as quickly as possible.”
Once the first load of cans arrives next week, Davis said they will begin distributing them to residents. Until then, the city will continue to pick up garbage from any trash cans or bags placed at the roadside, he said.
“We’ll come get their garbage,” he said. “I don’t care if we have to come get it every day if they don’t have cans to put it in.”
Since last Monday, city officials have asked that anyone that lives in the city limits to sign up for the new pick up service at city hall or on their website. So far, the city has had approximately 700 residents sign up for the new service, and there’s still plenty of time for anyone within city limits that needs to be added to the list, he said.
Since the new cans have not been distributed yet and some residents have already been billed by ADSI, the city will not send out any bills to participants for another month.
“We’ll send out bills towards the middle or end of August for September, October and November,” Davis said. “We’re not charging for July and August to give people time to get their refunds back so no one is getting double billed for garbage service.”
According to the ADSI Facebook page, a full refund will be sent to paid customers that are changing to Henagar pickup in the coming weeks.
For residents that do not have a can and need their garbage picked up roadside, call city hall at 256-657-6282 or Davis at 256-630-1400 and he said he will make sure everyone’s trash is taken. If you would like to utilize the city’s dumpsters, the Public Works building is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 152 Lake Drive Henagar, behind the sewer treatment facility.
To sign up through the city, call 256-657-6282, go online to www.cityofhenagar.com or visit city hall at 9252 Alabama Highway 40, Henagar. On the website, choose the Public Works and Sanitation link under departments and there will be an online application available.
