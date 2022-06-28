Community Calendar

• The Town of Valley Head is hosting a blood drive from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at 41 Anderson Street Valley Head, AL 35989. To schedule an appointment visit bloodasurance.org/town0630. Please eat a good meal, drink additional water, avoid energy drinks and bring your ID.
• Fort Payne’s annual independence day celebration with fireworks and music is planned for June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Town of Valley Head is hosting its 100th Centennial Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Valley Head Town Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A great day of celebration with food and fun.
• The Town of Fyffe is hosting its Freedom Day celebration at the Fyffe Park on Sunday, July 3 starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy the Fourth of July with fireworks, inflatables, live music, fun and fun for the whole family.
• The 40th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival is slated for Monday, July 4 in Henagar. Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. at Limons. Parade begins at 10 a.m. towards the Henagar Park. Entertainment this year includses Anslee Pettyjohn (National Anthem), Huge Bell, Keith Prater and Lacy Creek, Dusty Smith, The Chandeliers, The Hindman’s, Karl Childer’s Band, Ryan Keef and The Locals. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
• DeSoto State Park’s Annual Independence Day events atop Lookout Mountain include the following:
– Independence Day Flag-Making Contest, open to all ages. Materials and flag-making rules will be available at the campground pavilion in the Improved Campground starting Thursday, June 30, if needed.
– 9th annual Splish and Splash Pool Party at the Olympic-size pool, eat ice cream and enter for a chance to win door prizes. Admission is $1 per person on Friday, July 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
– The ice Cream Social starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Campground Pavilion in DeSoto’s Improved Campground.
• The Rainsville City Hall will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day.
- garbage routes will run as usual.
• The Cub Scout Pack 184 of Rainsville is hosting a Cub Scout Carnival and Fundraiser on Saturday, July 9, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lions Club Building, located at 280 Rodeo Lane in Rainsville. The event is sponsored by the City of Rainsville and is open to the public. Admission is free. Carnival will feature educational shows, a cornhole tournament, concessions, games and much more.
• Child Find Public Service Announcement: Child Find is an effort to locate, identify and evaluate individuals who have disabilities and may benefit from special education services. If you know of such an individual from birth through 21 years of age you may call the school district coordinator. DeKalb County Schools Special Education Coordinator, Stacey Wright 256.638.4131 ext. 144 or Fort Payne City Schools Special Education Coordinator, Paula Musket 256.845.0915 ext. 7019.
• The Annual Benefield Reunion has changed from the 2nd Sunday to the 3rd Sunday of July. This year it will be held on July 17, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center in Rainsville. We always have great food at lunch, so bring your favorite. Family or friends of Benefield family are invited. Please help us get the time change to all so we can have a good turnout. This reunion has been annually held for over 100 years. For additional information contact: JoAnn B. Stiefel Browder at 256.845.3349 or at 256.465.1078 or Sue Wilkins Benefield at 256.717.8247.
• The Flarity Reunion is slated for Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fischer Rescue Squad Building. Bring food and old pictures. For questions contact Ed Thacker at 256.997.6876.
• The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16 & 17 in downtown Fort Payne.
• The Rainsville Farmers Market 2022 season is underway. The Market is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion located at the Rainsville Field of Dreams.
• The Henagar City Council holds regular monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings are July 18, August 1 & 15, Sept. 5 & 19, Oct. 3 & 17, Nov. 7 & 21, and Dec. 5 & 19.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter, please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am-Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am-Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am-Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.