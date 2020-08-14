Two inmates at the DeKalb County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Information Officer Tyler Pruett on Friday said the two positive inmates have been quarantined since showing symptoms last week.
“We had two people who were in the jail exhibit flu-like symptoms,” Pruett said. “They were immediately quarantined after exhibiting symptoms and tested positive the next day. We’re still running a number of tests in the jail right now, and we have no other confirmed cases at this time.”
Pruett said no other inmates are showing symptoms, but the jail personnel are taking every precaution.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and conduct additional tests if necessary,” Pruett said.
