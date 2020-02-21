Brewer announces bid for reelection

Councilperson, Lynn Locklear Brewer, today announced that she would seek a second term on the Fort Payne City Council. Elected to serve in 2016, Brewer is a native of DeKalb County. She has focused her last term on improving the quality of life for Fort Payne citizens, always keeping their well-being and quality-of-life in the forefront of every decision.
She is pro-business, and sees opportunity in eco-tourism, retaining local industry and offering benefits to existing and new small businesses. Brewer was instrumental in the designation of Fort Payne as a Main Street Town in 2015 – a not-for-profit citizen-driven program for economic vitality to revitalize the downtown district. To date, there has been over $2M in private improvements and real estate transactions from over one-dozen private investors because of the Main Street program.
Brewer co-chairs Fort Payne Parks and Recreation, helping to drive development of a vision for adding new soccer fields and tennis courts, as well as a vision for an aquatic center for the future. Brewer also co-chairs City Hall and the Fort Payne Fire Department. She is involved with eco-tourism development and other initiatives at Jacksonville State's Little River Canyon Center. She has been on the board of directors for DC Gas since 2016, serves on the Foundation Board for Northeast Alabama Community College, and is a member of Fort Payne Rotary. She has served as an advisor for Fort Payne's Culinary School and donates her time as an artist painting backdrops for the Children's Advocacy Center's annual play. She is a past member of The Downtown Merchants Associations, and Big Wills Arts Council. Brewer has a degree in fine arts/art education from Auburn University.
Brewer says she wants to develop a strategic plan and vision for the citizens of Fort Payne, finishing projects she and fellow council members have begun.
Lynn operates two small businesses; The Big Mill Antiques and Artisans and a casual dining restaurant, Vintage 1889. She is married to Dr. Steve Brewer, and between them have four adult children and four grandchildren. They are members of the St. Phillips Episcopal church.
