It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of one of our own, Deputy Gary Bowen.
He began his career at the Collinsville Police Department in 1979. He retired from Collinsville on January 31, 2019 as the longest serving Police Chief in the State of Alabama.
After a very short retirement, Deputy Bowen started working with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as SRO for Collinsville School. I think it would be safe to say that Deputy Bowen loved the town of Collinsville, Al. Deputy Bowen was a great man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be at Collinsville Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22. Visitation is from 11:00-2:00. Funeral will follow at 2:00 at Sharpe Chapel.
Burial will be at Copeland Bridge Cemetery on County Road 39.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Alabama Law Enforcement.
Family asks that instead of flowers, make donations to: DeKalb County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #37 1913 Forest Ave NW Fort Payne, Al 35967.
Please continue to lift up the family, friends and loved ones of Deputy Bowen in prayer for days and weeks to come. Pray for strength, peace and comfort in this very difficult time.
