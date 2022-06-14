Three DeKalb Connections perform in 'Guys and Dolls'

Three DeKalb connections, John Everett Brewer of Geraldine, Megan Mitchell of Rainsville and Matt Stanley of Fort Payne are among the large cast and crew of the upcoming summer musical, Frank Loesser’s "Guys and Dolls", to be performed at Guntersville's Whole Backstage Community Theatre on June 17 and 18, and June 23, -25, at 7:00 p.m. with Sunday matinees on June 19 and 26 at 2:00 p.m.
Brewer plays the comedic, scrambling gambler, Nathan Detroit; Mitchell portrays his finacée, the delightful Miss Adelaide; and Stanley plays a New Yorker, a sailor, and a Cuban Policia.
“Guys and Dolls will entertain an audience of all ages with laughter as well as tender moments, along with incredible singing and dancing”, says veteran director Johnny Brewer.
This Runyonland tale tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson who falls in love with the beautiful mission worker Sarah Brown, coupled in contrast to the lovable rapscallion gambler, Nathan Detroit, who thrives in his 14-year engagement to Miss Adelaide, the headliner at the Hot Box Club, all in the bustling mid-town of 1950’s New York.
Patron Membership and General Admission tickets may be purchased at any time for the performances of Guys and Dolls June 17-26, 2022, with: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256.582.7469, or visit the office at during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook.
