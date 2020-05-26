As the Alabama Pork Producers search for Bama’s Best Pulled Pork, the group has one question for the state’s residents — Who are you pulling for?
People are encouraged to nominate their favorite Alabama eatery serving up pulled pork in any way on the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Facebook page May 26-June 9. To enter, find the Bama’s Best Pulled Pork post and comment with a favorite restaurant and the town where it’s located.
Restaurants with the most nominations will serve samples for judges as the Bama’s Best Pulled Pork Final Four this summer. Judges include an Alabama pig farmer and “Simply Southern TV” host Mary Wilson. Restaurants can range from hometown hidden gems to well-known favorites.
The Bama’s Best Pulled Pork winner receives a cash prize, plaque, feature story in Neighbors magazine and bragging rights.
“Pulled pork is practically its own food group in the South,” said Russ Durrance, the Federation’s Pork Division director.
“We know some of the best is smoked and grilled right here in Alabama. We’re excited to promote flavorful pork in the Bama’s Best Pulled Pork contest while shining a light on restaurants that have unique, tasty takes on the dish, in addition to classic recipes.”
The Alabama Pork Producers is a division of the Alabama Farmers Federation, the state’s largest farm organization with over 340,000 member families.
Questions? Contact Durrance at rdurrance@alfafarmers.org.
