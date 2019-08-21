Remembering the Hall: Mayes shattered records everywhere she played

This is the second in a series of articles highlighting the accomplishments of several DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame inductees. The Hall of Fame recently elected a new board of directors and is looking to induct a new class next year. For information on how to nominate someone for the hall of fame, contact a board member or visit the hall of fame’s website at dcshof.com.
The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2006 was highlighted by one of the state’s best athletes in AHSAA history in Heather Mayes Powell.
Heather was a 3-sport star at Fyffe High School performing as a 6-year start in basketball and volleyball and was a 5-year starter for the Lady Red Devils’ softball team.
She shined the most on the basketball court, where she led the Lady Devils to three Class 2A state championships in 1992, 1993 and 1995 under the leadership of fellow hall of famer coach Mike Cochran.
Her volleyball teams were nearly just as strong and earned three state runner-up finishes. She earned all-state honors five times in basketball and four times in volleyball.
She was a 3-time Class 2A Player of the Year, 3-time Basketball State Tournament MVP and was named to the Basketball Super All-State Team twice. She was named Miss Basketball 1995 and won Gatorade Player of the Year honors that same year. She also won Volleyball State Tournament MVP honors in 1993, was a participant in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Classic and the Senior Volleyball All-Star Game.
By the end of her high-school playing career, Heather had set basketball state records in points and 3-point field goals made in a game, season and career. Her 52-point night against Pisgah in the ’94-’95 season still ranks among the top 20 individual performances in AHSAA history. That night, she drained 13 3-pointers and set a record that has since been matched on four occasions, but never surpassed.
Her 998 points in the ’93-’94 season still ranks eighth in state history and her mark of 4,149 career points has only been surpassed by five players over the last 25 years.
Heather’s 3,099 career field goal attempts still ranks as the most in an individual career and her record of 1,541 career made baskets wasn’t passed until 2014 and ranks second all-time today.
Heather went on to play the ’95-’96 season at Western Kentucky, where she started 10 games, shot over 48 percent from the field and drained 31-of-61 attempts from 3-points range, which set a school-record for 3-point percentage.
She played one year of softball at Snead State where she earned honorable mention on the All-American Team and also played basketball at Jacksonville State, where she earned All-Conference honors and led the NCAA’s Division I in 3-point percentage in 1999.
Heather has stayed on the court as a coach ever since. She led the Plainview Lady Bears from 2004-18, where her 2016-17 squad finished with a 33-1 record, losing only to Pisgah in the 3A Northeast Regional Finals. She spent last season serving as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Fyffe, who finished as the 2A state runner-up and was hired as the new girls head basketball coach at Guntersville in April.
