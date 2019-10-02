Burt named T-J Player of the Week after 5-TD performance

Valley Head quarterback Jordan Burt is this week’s Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after receiving 84 percent of all votes in this week’s online poll.
Burt led the Tigers to their first win over the Ider Hornets in a dozen years Friday’s with a 42-21 win on the road.
The Tigers opened Friday’s scoring with a strong drive that ended on a 1-yard keeper by Burt.
Ider then took their first lead by scooping up a blocked punt in the end zone, but that lead wouldn’t last for long as Burt fired a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ian Blair later in the half. Burt then scored the 2-point try to make the lead 14-7.
Ider tied it up before the half and Burt answered again early in the third with a 60-yard touchdown run.
After a 73-yard TD run by Waylong Collins, Burt padded the lead further with a 77-yard TD run of his own.
The Tigers’ last score was Burt’s second through the air when he connected with Marlonn Trinidad for a 68-yard touchdown pass, which capped off a 28-point third quarter.
Burt would finish wth 272 yards rushing and 121 yards passing as the Tigers racked up over 600 yards as a team in the win. The Tigers travel to face Woodville this week in regional action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.