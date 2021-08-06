The Fort Payne Board of Education accepted Superintendent Brian Jett's recommendation that masks be required for all students, teachers and guests when school resumes this week. The policy will be revisited early next month.
“I really didn’t want us to have to require people wear masks, I'm just not that guy, but this is a reaction to a spike in severe COVID cases that we’re seeing,” Jett said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance on Thursday that K-12 schools require universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant -- considered “highly transmissible in nature” – and the fact that children under 12 years of age are not currently eligible for vaccination. Jett called the emergency board meeting the next day.
Jett's letter to the Board of Education reads:
"Pursuant to a federal mandate all students, passengers, and drivers will be required to wear masks while on any of the Fort Payne City school buses.
"Also, after consulting with local pediatricians and health care providers, reviewing guidance from the CDC and direct recommendations from Dr. Harris and the Alabama Department of Public Health the Fort Payne Board of Education is requiring all students, teachers, and staff to wear masks when in school buildings and classrooms for the first twenty days beginning August 9, 2021. Outside activities will not require a mask.
"This decision was made after careful consideration. It is based on the increase of COVID cases in our area, particularly in children and is to protect our students and ensure their health and safety.
"The Fort Payne Board of Education will direct the superintendent to evaluate this practice to determine if the mask requirement would continue after September 3, 2021 or if we would return to personal preference."
Board President Jimmy Durham said he dislikes the masks as well, but extra care should be taken when the health of students and their families is affected. He said a lot of people had commented positively on the way Fort Payne handled COVID last year while managing to preserve in-person classroom instruction.
The board's vote to accept the recommendation was unanimous.
Jett said the city schools will continue with other precautions such as screening, testing, ventilation, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, plus cleaning and disinfection. He considered leaving masks as a personal preference and only issuing a mandate if some threshold were crossed like 3% of students or staff testing positive for COVID. In the end, the experts advising him said illnesses in the latest surge have been severe enough to warrant greater protection. Whereas the original strain seemed to primarily impact senior citizens and people with underlying chronic issues such as diabetes or COPD, the new delta variant appears to be more contagious and is affecting younger patients, according to the CDC.
The school system will not perform contact tracing this year, but instead forward information to the state health department to follow up. Letters will be sent home with students in the event that someone in their classroom tests positive.
Upon experiencing any symptoms of COVID, educators are advised to discuss it with their personal physician. If testing positive, the teacher will be responsible for their own 10 days of leave for quarantine and isolation because paid leave for this purpose ended in May.
Jett answered questions from a guest at the public meeting and explained that the mask rule takes effect as of Monday, August 9, when people will visit schools for open house and orientation events. There is no requirement for masking while outdoors or special seating to guarantee social distancing at football games.
Jett said parents asked for the mask mandate and he had received mostly positive comments since announcing the new policy.
Individual school administrators will make some decisions on exact protocols such as how to go about dividing up classes so half of the student population eats lunch in the cafeteria while the remaining students eat in their classrooms to avoid crowding all of the students tightly into large, confined spaces together at once. Social distancing is one practice used to limit the likelihood of spreading of respiratory droplets containing the coronavirus. Adding a facial covering adds an additional barrier to limit these.
Students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and contact to their healthcare provider for testing and care.
Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. An optional vaccination clinic for students 12 and older, with required consent from a parent or guardian, happened Friday at Fort Payne High School. Jett said there was a lot of demand for the vaccines.
A pair of FPHS seniors at the clinic were unaware of the new policy and did not express enthusiasm for having to wear masks again, but they said they were concerned about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the disease.
