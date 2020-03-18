Alabama elections affected by COVID-19

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed the state in a press conference Wednesday, announcing that due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, she was using her authority to move the March 31 Primary Election back to July 14, 2020.
She encouraged the public to shelter-in-place at home, if possible.
"Social distancing is a term many of us did not know until last week," Ivey said.
Some of the most active participants in elections are also the most vulnerable groups.
Ivey said there are no immediate plans to quarantine citizens or to close non-essential businesses in Alabama, but it was encouraging to see how many had done so voluntarily.
She offered reassurances that the state and its election systems are capable of handling a public health emergency.
Ivey encouraged voters to request absentee voter ballots out of consideration for the election officials and poll workers whose health would be put at risk by large crowds gathering at polling places to cast votes.
Because absentee ballots have not yet gone out, votes in the Runoff Election would not be affected.
“Our state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, is recommending that we should practice social distancing and refrain from public gatherings of more than 25 individuals.
“Maintaining a 6-foot distance between one another is paramount. This guidance alone would be making an election day a hotbed for spreading the virus. Knowing the average age of our faithful poll workers qualifies them to be most at-risk adds the necessity to extend the election runoff date.
“Delaying the election to July 14 is not a decision I came to lightly, but one of careful consideration,” Ivey said.
Candidates Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville are competing for Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat after both qualifying in the March 3 Statewide GOP Primary to determine which man will face off against the incumbent Democrat Doug Jones.
Earlier this month, Tuberville received 33 percent of the vote to Sessions’ 32 percent.
Tuberville had said it was too late in the campaign to debate Sessions, but the former U.S. Attorney General called on a debate to happen now that the date has been pushed back.
Secretary of State John H. Merrill requested an emergency opinion from the Attorney General’s Office related to the possible postponement of the Runoff Election.
Currently, neither the Code of Alabama nor the Constitution of the State of Alabama allow for the suspension, delay, or postponement of an election once the date has been set, but Alabama AG Steve Marshall expressed his finding that the governor has this authority under emergency powers granted under Section 31-9-1 of the Alabama Code.
Merrill said this will cause some adjustments of dates on the election calendar.
The deadline to turn in an absentee ballot by hand is July 13. Absentee ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by July 13. Alabama’s Cross-Over rule dictates that only those who voted with a Republican ballot in the Primary Election will be able to vote in the Republican Primary Runoff.
Merrill recommended that registered voters request an Absentee Ballot and check the box indicating they are ill or have a physical infirmity that prevents a trip to the polling place.
This checkbox is normally reserved for primarily for voters who are elderly (age 65 or older) or are disabled.
Normally, a voter who is entitled to vote by absentee ballot pursuant to the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act or any other federal law shall not be required to produce identification when voting by absentee ballot.
However, Merrill indicated those voting in the July 14 runoff by absentee ballot will need to enclose a photocopy of an acceptable form of photo identification.
Although this may change, the current law identifies these acceptable forms of Photo ID to include such items as:
-Alabama Driver’s License
-U.S. Passport,
- Federally-issued ID,
- State employee ID,
- Student or teacher ID,
- Military ID or
- Tribal ID.
These are the forms of Photo ID that voters typically would present to a poll worker at their voting precinct.
A voter who does not have one of these forms of photo identification is eligible for a free Alabama Photo Voter ID card.
For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Office by calling (334) 242-7200, call the DeKalb County Board of Registrars at (256) 845-8598 or visit www.AlabamaVoterID.com.
To obtain an absentee ballot, citizens can write to the local Absentee Election Manager, Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson, at P.O. Box 681149, Fort Payne, Alabama 35968.
When requesting an absentee ballot, voters should provide the following information:
• name and residential address;
• a copy (not the original) of the voter’s photo identification
• election for which the ballot is requested;
• reason for absence from polls on Election Day;
• party choice, since the election is a party primary run-off;
• the address to which the ballot should be mailed; and
• the voter signature’s (if a mark is made in place of a signature, it must be witnessed)
Absentee ballot applications may also be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting or directly download from https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/Regular%20Absentee%20App%20Fillable.pdf.
For more information, call the Circuit Clerk’s office at (256) 845-8525 or the Secretary of State’s office at (334) 242-7200.
The state started a toll-free hotline for people to call if they have questions about how to be tested for the coronavirus. The number is 888-264-2256.
This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the CDC are providing updated information and guidance as it becomes available.
Follow local developments at https://times-journal.com/.
