RAINSVILLE — Parker Godwin had the hot hand and the No. 2-seeded Fyffe boys kept feeding him the ball.
Godwin scored a game-high 41 points and the Red Devils raced to an early lead, holding off No. 1 Plainview’s second-half push for a 78-71 win in the championship game at the DeKalb County Tournament on Saturday night.
“We knew we were eventually going to take this group and get over the hump,” Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said.
Although it was technically an upset, with Fyffe (21-2) being the No. 2 seed beating the No. 1, the Red Devils didn’t play like underdogs. They raced to a 14-5 lead after Godwin hit a 3-pointer and a deep 2-pointer.
“Parker set the tempo,” Thrash said. “He’s the leader of our team, he shines in big games and distributes the ball when we need him to.”
Godwin’s 3-point basket with 7 minutes left in the first half gave the Red Devils a 24-10 lead. He finished the night with five shots from 3-point range, 10 2-pointers and 6 of 7 free-throw attempts.
Godwin’s performance boosted him to tournament MVP honors.
“It feels good,” he said of the accolade. “We played great as a team. I love my team.”
Plainview (20-4) trailed 43-30 at halftime and rallied within 45-35 with 6:54 remaining in the third. Jonah Williams sank a pair of foul shots and added a 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining to tighten the margin.
Grant Sanders hit a 3-pointer to cut Fyffe’s lead to 48-40 with 4:18 to play in the period, as part of a 4-2 run. Cole Millican sank a turnaround jumper and two shots off the glass during the run and made it 50-45.
“We knew (the Bears) were going to make a run,” Thrash said. “They shoot too well not to make a run.”
As the Bears’ offense found some rhythm, Fyffe continued hitting shots and getting timely defensive stops to extend the lead to 70-63 with 3:30 to play in regulation, following a three-point play from Godwin. He was bumped on a layup attempt and extended his arm enough to get the ball over his defender, while falling to the floor and earning a trip to the foul line.
The Red Devils made 50 percent of their free-throw attempts inside the final minute, while forcing Plainview into deep shots.
“Defense won the game. It was all on the defense,” Godwin said.
Austin Buster had 11 points and five assists for Fyffe and Tate Goolesby added nine points and six rebounds. Gabe Gardner had six rebounds and five assists.
Millican led the Bears with 23 points, Williams had 16 points, Tristan Willingham added 13 points and Sanders finished with 12.
“Coach Thrash has found something great with that group,” Bears coach Robi Coker said. “They just came out and took it to us.
“We hoped that we could get some good shots, but when a good team gets you down, you just about have to play perfectly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.