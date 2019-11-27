The DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center has been serving DeKalb County for more than 25 years through the continued support of the community.
In order to serve the county, the CAC has a number of annual fundraisers. Each year, around the holidays, the CAC holds a fundraiser centered around a unique Christmas tree adornment– an Orbix Hot Glass ornament. CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley has announced that the ornament sale fundraiser is now underway and urges community members to purchases the unique Christmas ornament.
Orbix Hot Glass, owned by Cal and Christy Breed, is a local business centered around the art of handmade glassware.
Wheatley said the annual fundraiser was started by Cal in 2013 and that she is excited for the 2019 edition of the fundraiser.
“The 2019 Limited Special Edition of Orbix Hot Glass ornaments have been specially created and made by Cal Breed,” she said. “This year’s ornament has a swirl technique, which is beautiful.”
Only 25 of the handmade glass art ornaments were made. They are $35 each and can be purchased at the CAC or at the CAC Thrift Store.
The CAC is located next to the Fort Payne City Hall. The CAC Thrift Store is located at 220 Gault Ave. in downtown Fort Payne next to Fort Payne Footworks.
For more information, call Wheatley at 256-997-9700.
The Children’s Advocacy Center Wish List has also been released. Below is a list of items that can be delivered to 104 Alabama Ave. NW.
• stickers/ activity books
• journals
• play jewelry
• small toy cars and trucks
• bottled water
• Endust furniture spray
• toilet bowl cleaner
• Windex
• tall kitchen garbage bags
• household cleaners
• Lysol disinfectant spray
• craft supplies
• copy paper
• toilet paper
• paper towels
The Gathering Place is a place of service provided by the CAC. The Gathering Place provides safe, supervised visitations and safe exchanges with the goal of children’s emotional and physical safety in mind. The Gathering Place wish list has been released. Below is a list of items that can be donated to 1214 Forest Ave. N.
• forehead thermometer
• booster seat for kitchen chair
• toaster oven
• changing pads for changing table
• bottled water
• Swiffer cleaning solution
• Swiffer pads
• Mason jars for crafts
• pre-packaged snacks
• canned food, such as SpaghettiOs
• cheap popsicles
• craft supplies
• copy paper
• toilet paper
• paper towels
