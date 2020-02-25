Sisters Helping Sisters to hold second dress drive

The Sisters Helping Sisters program is set to have another dress drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the AT&T Store located at 1614 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne.
The group’s goal is to raise enough donations to provide a dress, prom tickets, shoes, hair styling and makeup to five girls from each high school in DeKalb County this prom season.
Although many people in the community have donated, organizers still need help.
Needed items:
• Formal dresses of all sizes
• Dress shoes of all sizes
• Jewelry
• Flowers
• Lipsticks
• Makeup blenders
Needed services:
• Hair styling
• Makeup application
• Photography
• Venues
• General volunteers
Dates for volunteers:
• March 14: Plainview
• March 20: Valley Head and Collinsville
• March 28: Sylvania
• April 4: Fort Payne, Fyffe, Ider and Geraldine
A Venmo account has been set up for monetary donations at @Christi-Silvers, or contact Christi Silvers at csilvers@primecomms.com or text at 256-674-3456 or Mercedes Gant at 205-915-6187.
