Coming to DeKalb Theatre this holiday season “And From Fort Payne, Alabama, an Alabama Tribute Show” brought to you by Builders Supply Co, Inc.
Set to take the stage on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the SAM Foundation and Fort Payne Main Street.
The SAM Foundation is a non-profit organization for the prevention and awareness of suicide.
Fort Payne Main Street is a non-profit 501c6 organization focused on historic preservation, job creation and the economic vitality of the downtown district.
Band member John Michael Weatherly created the idea of the tribute show for Country Music Hall of Fame supergroup Alabama to raise money for both organizations.
In a conversation with his brother he said, “We should get a group together and kind of recreate the Alabama Band Live Album on stage.”
According to Weatherly, from there, he thought about it and contacted Nicole Goggins, co-founder of the SAM Foundation, and proposed a partnership making the show a benefit.
“I reached out to Tim Harris from Fort Payne Main Street because his son [Braxton Harris] is an incredible drummer and figured he would be great,” he said.
Weatherly said he reached out to Randy [Owen] mainly before moving forward with the idea and got the OK.
Band member Matty Croxton said he had been throwing the idea of an Alabama tribute around to his musician circle for years, but it was tough to get everyone on the same page.
“I had never met Michael Weatherly, but when he called me expressing the same passion and mindset wanting to put together this tribute for a good cause, I was ecstatic,” Croxton said.
Weatherly said the show grew from there, and 65 percent of the tickets sold within the first week.
The show is going to be composed of a variety of songs; however, Weatherly said the original intent was to redo the “Alabama Live” album.
“We want to play note for note and word for word match what the ‘Alabama Live’ show was back in the day,” said Weatherly.
Croxton said the original idea was to dressed period-correct and stick to the format of Alabama’s 1988 live album, but they had so many great songs and gems in their catalog that didn’t make the charts. He said it was hard to choose from all of them.
The audience will hear several songs from the “Alabama Live” album. In addition, the group will “kind of pepper” the performance with some other songs from their early years.
“A couple of well-known songs that I think the people of Fort Payne will appreciate and mostly songs that are going to make people want to clap their hands and sing along,” Weatherly said.
The band is composed of John Michael Weatherly lead vocalist and guitar player, Matty Croxton on bass guitar and vocals, Braxton Harris on drums, and Marcus Mullins on lead guitar and vocals.
John Weatherly, lead vocalist and guitar player and self-described “Alabama super fan,” has been performing from a young age. He spent several years performing in musicals at Northeast Alabama Community College and landed his first film role in ‘Remember the Titans.’
“I feel very, very fortunate to be able to join these incredibly talented guys to raise money for two great organizations,” Weatherly said.
Croxton said his family moved to Fort Payne from South Florida in 1994 after “falling in love with Fort Payne” while attending the June Jam concerts throughout the 1980s.
He said it was “a big deal” for them, and it was their vacation.
“Alabama music was basically the soundtrack to my childhood and some of my fondest memories are sitting on the piano bench with my mom, Claudia, singing those songs while she played.”
“It’s almost inconceivable how everything has come full-circle for me, and as crazy as it may sound, it’s almost as if my involvement in this tribute is destiny,” Croxton said.
Braxton Harris, the band’s drummer, is a Fort Payne native and self-taught musician, actor, and dancer. He currently attends Northeast Alabama Community College under a performing drama scholarship.
“I am so absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Boys in the Band, Alabama tribute,” Harris said.
He said, the fellow guys in the band are “absolutely phenomenal musicians” and that he can’t give them enough credit.
“Please come out to see this show, it’s going to be a blast,” he said.
Weatherly said their fourth band member, Marcus Mullins, has been performing since he was a child and is a multi-instrumentalist from Indiana. Mullins is a U.S. Army veteran who currently plays with River Dan performing a Waylon Jennings tribute show and has played with Randy Owen a few times.
“Even though he is not local, we are going to give him an honorary Fort Payne citizenship for that night,” he said.
Weatherly said 100 percent of the tribute proceeds are going to the SAM Foundation and Fort Payne Main Street.
“So, everything is staying local and it’s supporting organizations that are geared toward making our community an even better place,” he said.
He said they’d like to thank Builders Supply Co, Inc., their presenting sponsor, and to thank the City of Fort Payne for their support.
Croxton said DeKalb County needs this tribute show and more events like it to happen because there have been “so many talented folks to grace this area.”
“We need our kids to be surrounded by music arts, so they can be inspired and keep making the world a beautiful place,” he said.
Weatherly said he hopes “everybody wants to come out and have a good time.”
Weatherly said a handful of sponsorship opportunities are still available with a couple of levels to choose from. For additional information, email info@thealabamatribute.com or visit thealabamatribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.