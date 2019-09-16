ActivArmorTM 3D-printed casts and splints, launching at DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Biomedical startup, ActivArmorTM, is partnering with DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to bring this revolutionary immobilization technology to Fort Payne, Alabama. With years of nationwide commercial sales, the FDA-registered medical device company is continuing its national expansion with it's high-tech waterproof, hygienic, breathable cast/splinting alternative.
The next-gen casts are entirely custom – precisely fitting to each patient using a 3D body scan, and designed per the doctor's prescription. Including the ability to expose post-surgical hardware or incisions, and adaptable for use with bone stimulators and other advanced technologies. ActivArmorTM orthoses are prescribed for injuries like breaks, sprains, and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine provides a full range of diagnostic, surgical and rehabilitative services for injuries and disorders of the skeletal system and associated bones, joints, tendons, muscles, ligaments and nerves.
ActivArmor is a perfect match for DeKalb, with their reputation for helping patients return to their active lifestyles while healing from sports injuries, sprains, strains, and fractures.
‘‘The orthopedic doctors at DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine are furthering their mission of helping their patients maintain their active lifestyles, by providing the latest in high-tech immobilization products,” said Diana Hall, President of ActivArmor.
‘‘DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is proud to offer the only ActivArmor 3D scanner in DeKalb County which allows patients to be scanned in our office and have the 3D printed custom cast available in only a couple days. We are excited to offer the latest in casting technology that takes the stress out of having a cast. ActivArmor 3D printed casts are waterproof, breathable and hygienic which allows patients to continue their active lifestyle while they heal from their injury,” said Dr. Andrew Hester, Orthopedic surgeon at DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
