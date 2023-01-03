National Blood Donor Month celebrated in January

January has been designated National Blood Donor month in the U.S. since 1970. According to the American Red Cross, winter is one of the most difficult times of the year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.
People who regularly donate have more obstacles this time of year, such as seasonal illnesses and travel issues due to bad weather.
The donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average. The steps in the process are:
1. Registration - You will complete donor registration, which includes information such as your name, address, phone number, and donor identification number (if you have one). Please note you will be asked to show a donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of ID.
2. Health History and Mini Physical - You will answer some questions during a private and confidential interview about your health history and the places you have traveled. You will have your temperature, hemoglobin, blood pressure and pulse checked.
3. Donation - Staff will cleanse an area on your arm and insert a brand new, sterile needle for the blood draw. This feels like a quick pinch and is over in seconds.
You will have some time to relax while the bag is filling. For a whole blood donation, it is about 8-10 minutes. When approximately a pint of blood has been collected, the donation is complete and a staff person will place a bandage on your arm.
4. Refreshments - You will spend a few minutes enjoying refreshments to allow your body time to adjust to the slight decrease in fluid volume. After 10-15 minutes you can then leave the donation site and continue with your normal daily activities.
Someone needs blood every few seconds in the U.S., and the American Red Cross needs 13,000 donations every day to maintain an appropriate blood supply. They estimate that more than 4.5 million Americans would die every year without required transfusions.
