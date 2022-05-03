City Clerk: 'Words Matter' on social media

Social media comments caused an uproar at this week’s Fort Payne City Council meeting as employees lashed out at a Council member for sharing incorrect information on Facebook and agreeing with comments by others disparaging city employees and their performance.
Tricia Dunne, who was recently transferred to Human Resources manager at City Hall, confronted Council Member John Smith directly for mistakenly stating that the Third Street Gap was a city-maintained roadway. The City takes criticism for the conditions of roads it lacks any jurisdiction to maintain, including 17 miles of county, state and federal roads inside the City Limits.
Dunne confronted Smith with a list of comments he’d made on Facebook that provoked anger among City employees.
“One gentleman asked about a road off Highway 11 and you said, ‘Pick a street, they’re all pathetic’. That’s harsh. As the new human resources manager, on behalf of the city employees, I’m asking all of you on the Council to please not gas-light the public against our city employees,” she said, prompting spontaneous clapping from some of the employees in the audience of the Council chambers.
Critics of Facebook say the social network has exacerbated the problem of misinformation with algorithms that skew what’s seen to the biases of users while inciting “trolling” through inflammatory posts. Psychologists claim trolls do not actually believe the controversial views they claim, making it difficult to distinguish between what is legitimate dialogue as opposed to rhetoric deliberately crafted to disrupt or manipulate a political process. In popular culture, those who engage by responding to such comments are often described as “feeding the trolls,” which typically encourages them to continue disruptive posts to see how far they can escalate the negative reaction they’ve provoked for amusement.
Smith said he did not consider his comments to be gas-lighting, which is a colloquialism loosely defined as making someone question their own reality by presenting false narratives.
“We’re just pointing out problems that need to be addressed, which is why we are here,” Smith said.
“But you’re adding fuel to the fire. Phones blew up calling the Public Works Department after that,” Dunne said.
“And that’s a bad thing?” Smith asked.
“It’s not a bad thing, but a lot of these things you said on Facebook were wrong. I wish you had picked up the phone and asked [Public Works Director] Tim [Williams] or any of us. I’m just asking on behalf of everybody to please not gas-light the public.
“I don’t think that’s what’s going on,” Smith said. “When it comes to public input, I’m going to ask for as much of it as I can.”
Dunne cited another Facebook comment thread in which he stated that an appeal process exists for the business licensing process.
“There’s not. We follow state guidelines,” Dunne said.
Smith said citizens have a right to bring any concerns before the Council.
“Because they don’t want to pay for their business license?” she asked.
When Smith said citizens should be made aware that such concerns would need to be addressed at the state level, City Clerk Andy Parker, himself a former City Council member, asserted, “No, they shouldn’t. There’s a lot of misinformation. And I’m going to stop right here and make a comment…”
Parker paused, visibly angry, before stating, “Our city employees and department heads are as professional and as efficient as anywhere you’ll find in the country, I guarantee it. They put up with a tremendous amount of complaints that I call unfounded in the normal course of business. With the advent of social media, there’s no bullshit filter to it. People can say whatever they want with no rebuttal. The truth doesn’t matter anymore. And for any of ya’ll to like or agree with [hurtful or untruthful comments] makes their job extremely difficult. It gives the impression that you’re always taking the side of people who are complaining rather than calling someone who knows the truth. Call Mayor Baine. Call Tricia. Call me. Between the three of us, we can answer a question without ya’ll having to have a banter back and forth with people on Facebook. Words matter...”
Parker claimed that after City Attorney Rocky Watson issued a strongly worded rebuttal to a lawsuit filed against the City seeking to halt the Food City deal, claiming that opponents sought to suppress local wages, “somebody didn’t like it and approached another attorney about replacing him. Now, whether it was a serious conversation or what, that was not the manner in which he took it. Words matter. Ya’ll remember that.”
Dunne said it is demoralizing if a City Council member agrees with someone complaining who “slams our City employees. It may not be a matter of right or wrong. Maybe you don’t know how things are handled. But pick up the phone and call that employee or call the mayor. We live in a society now where people are just hating on everyone.”
Smith defended his online comments criticizing the City’s new website as confusing and denouncing the requirement to have an email in order to file a complaint ticket.
Dunne said she had posted phone numbers for city departments on Facebook and on the website so those who aren't web-savvy can still reach departments directly by phone.
Smith stuck by his position, stating, “I’m going to make it clear that the people elected us to do a job and if they want to say something, they should be able to say it. I’m not going to ask you or anyone else how I get to respond.”
“But when you respond with misinformation--” she started to say.
“I’m the first to admit it was wrong,” he interrupted. “But don’t tell me what I’m going to do or not do.”
“Say whatever you’re going to then,” Dunne said.
“Point taken,” he answered.
Council President Walter Watson, who normally encourages a united front in public, admitted “this is how we grow. I just advise us to call these people we’ve entrusted to do their jobs. My job is to provide checks and balances so that if an employee isn’t doing what he or she is supposed to do, then we check into that. Their request is for us to work with them. Remain professional as we do what we do. We have a team that wants to get it done. We have to be careful and listen to what our HR person and clerk said. Facebook is not a place I go to get comments because it’s too many and too open. I can’t keep up with all of it.”
Baine reminded city employees that a social media policy governs online behavior and “anytime we get on Facebook, we are representing the City, so we need always keep that in mind and remember that words can be hurtful whether they are intended to be or not. Words can be misconstrued and people get feelings hurt.”
Smith said, “I think our employees should be able to say anything they want to whenever they want to say it. I do not think we should censor anybody.”
“I don’t want to censor anyone either, but we need to be careful because we are representing the City of Fort Payne,” Baine clarified.
Social media policies are now commonplace to clarify guidelines and best practices so employees receive clear warnings not to disclose confidential or proprietary information or express themselves in ways that risk giving the public the false impression that controversial views held by an individual are representative of the views of the organization as a whole.
Parker defended the department heads, stating “there’s a rhyme and a reason for everything these guys do, so if service doesn’t happen right away, there’s probably a good reason. Maybe a truck broke down or someone didn’t show up or work like they were supposed to. Give us 24 hours to work around that. It’s not a matter of being neglectful because they don’t like someone.”
Watson responded to a conspiracy theory that Parker and Attorney Watson are the real authority in the City.
“These guys aren’t trying to run the City. They’re doing the best they can to keep it afloat, but we have no problem with challenging them if they step out of line. This Council legislates and [Baine] runs the everyday affairs at City Hall. I’m comfortable with the team we have, even with the issues we have. I ask the public to please give us a little breathing room."
Editor's Note: See complete coverage of the meeting in Saturday's edition of The Times-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.