City Clerk: 'Words Matter' on social media

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.