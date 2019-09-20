Come one, come all

Fall is right around the corner and with it comes the 64th Annual DeKalb County V.F.W. Agriculture Fair set to take place from Sept. 23 until the 28.
Opening night is Monday. Gates open at 5 p.m. with free admission and rides from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST sponsored by Twin City Used Car Sales. After 6 p.m. regular admission costs apply.
Gate admission is $4 and children under 6 years of age get in free. Fairground parking is set at $3.
President and Fair Manager Charles Stephens said the carnival will feature some rides making their appearance at the V.F.W. Agriculture Fair for the first time in many years.
Kissel Entertainment on Midway ticket prices are as follow: $1.25 per ticket or 22 for $25.
Daily features include “Ready, Set, Grow,” featuring Farmer Ed performing nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The following is the 2019 schedule:
Sept. 23
“Twin City Used Car Sales Night”
Free Admission and all rides, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST
Tickets only from 6 p.m. until closing.
Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25
DeKalb County VFW Officials Night
• All county and city officials will be guests
• All judging closed to public
• Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Featuring the Foggy Hollow Band – Bluegrass
Sept. 24
• “$20 Ride-A-Thon” from 5 p.m. till close
• Exception: Alter Egos, two additional tickets required
• Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
• Country Music sponsored by WQSB
Sept. 25
• “Dollar Night” all rides $1 from 5 p.m. until closing
• Exception: Alter Egos, two additional tickets required
“Vietnam Veteran’s Night”
• Free admission with proof of service
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
• “Southern Gospel Night” presented by ReJeena Leeth New Grace with Friends Crown of Worship, Christianaires, Nate Fortner, Amy Harris and David Gresham.
September 26
“2 Armbands for $25 Night”
• From 5 p.m. till close Midway only
• Armbands sold as a set, cannot be sold separately and both people must be present at time of purchase.
• Exception: Alter Ego, 2 additional tickets required
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Young Musicians of DeKalb County presented by Chris Roberts School of Music.
September 27
“Fun Night”
• Tickets only from 5 p.m. until closing
Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25
• Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Featuring Jess Kellie Adams and Band – Country
September 28
• Gates open at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Kid’s Day
• “$18 Ride-a-Thon-Kid’s Day” from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Exception: Alter Egos, 2 additional tickets required
• Kid’s and Teacher’s Day
• Kids and teacher admitted free with tickets.
• Children under 6 admitted free when attending with an adult.
• Fort Payne Middle School STEAM Competition Team presentation.
• Fun Time from 3 p.m. until closing
• Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25
• Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. 29th Annual “DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair Gospel Singing” featuring Woody Wright and the Sharps.
For additional information visit www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.