The Sequoyah District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America presented its Heart of an Eagle Award to Sequoyah District Program Chair Skip Wilson, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and Commander of V.F.W. Post 3128 Chief Master Sergeant Eric Dudash on Thursday night, 2022 Sequoyah District American Values Dinner featuring keynote speaker Antonio Langham, former Alabama defensive back.
The event is an annual fundraiser benefiting local members of the Boy Scouts hosted at the First United Methodist Church Life Center.
The Heart of an Eagle Award is unique to the Greater Alabama Council and recognizes deserving individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country.
It symbolizes strength and compassion while also demonstrating leadership and philanthropy go hand-in-hand in serving.
Guest speaker Langham who spoke about values and shared some intriguing stories with the crowd was also honored with a special token of appreciation during Thursday's benefit dinner.
The Greater Alabama Council encompasses 22 counties in North-Central Alabama, and its Sequoyah District serves youth and adult volunteers in DeKalb and Cherokee Counties.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to serve others by helping to instill values in young people and in other ways to prepare them in making ethical choices over their lifetime, achieving their full potential. The values we strive to instill are based on those found in the Scout Oath and Law.
