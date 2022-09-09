Fire Chief addresses chemical spill inquiries

Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright addressed some questions the public had regarding the chemical spill near the AL-75 and AL-35 intersection during Wednesday night's council meeting.
"There were a lot of questions about the delay in some of that," said Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt.
Wright said once they found out what they were dealing with and the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency was notified, then EMA began communicating with the trucking company to line up a spill clean-up.
"There was a delay with the chemical company. They had people come that didn't have the manpower, and they had people turn it down," he said. "We were eight to nine hours into the event before anybody arrived to start mitigating, offloading the chemical, and cleanup."
The company associated with the 18-wheeler deployed their hazmat teams out of Nashville and Atlanta,
Wright said the chemical spilled was peroxide acidic acid. It has a lot of hazards associated with it and can cause several health issues, including inhalation hazards, affixation, and flammability.
“It had a lot of chemical reactions to it, including metals and different things. We had 43,000 pounds of this stuff, most of it contained inside,” he said. “As we know, we had another leak the next day. The stuff off-gasses as it heats up or pressurizes.”
Wright said at the start, there were probably some people closer to the spill than they should have been, but they had to figure out what it was.
“It was a long day. Traffic was a nightmare for people, but it was a needed situation to keep everybody safe,” he said.
Aside from working with the chemical spill, Wright said the fire department had a fairly busy day with six calls that day, including an industrial fire late that night.
He took the opportunity to thank all the first responders from the area who came to offer their support and services.
As far as the spill, Wright said he was unsure it was the first chemical spilled in Rainsville but was certain it was the first of that magnitude.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” he said. “We will be bringing some things to you guys that we found out we need.”
“It was a chaotic situation in the beginning, but I agree that it was a fabulous job on everybody’s part with the circumstances we had, the evacuation, and the amount of manpower we utilized to make the evacuation happen, contain the spill, and get a perimeter to keep everybody safe,” said Wright.
Lingerfelt and council members thanked the Rainsville emergency personnel, the people who fixed food for everybody, all agencies that assisted, and the EMA for a fantastic job under the circumstances.
“It was really a great effort by the whole community,” said Lingerfelt.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Lingerfelt announced the previously approved camera system updates to begin in the upcoming months.
“A few months ago, we approved for Farmers to do some upgrading of our camera system throughout the whole city. This will include putting cameras at the crossing, upgrading cameras in other places including the Rainsville City Park,” he said. “All of our cameras are outdated and are not working right. Farmers will be coming in and starting that process, installing that equipment and as we go along, there will be programming details to be discussed. That is coming up in the next month or two.”
Chief Wright announced October is Fire Prevention Month and the Rainsville Fire Department will be visiting various schools and daycares to raise awareness.
He also reminded the public the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s annual burn ban that began on May 1, 2022, through Oct. 31, 2022, as part of ADEM efforts to protect air quality in various areas of the state is still in effect.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff announced this year’s Rainsville Halloween Spook-Tacular is slated for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the City Park and the Spook Bash Dance begins at 7 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center, also on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The council also:
• Announced their budget meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
• Approved Ordinance 09-07-2022, changing the Municipal Business License Issuance Fee from $12 to $14. (Pertains only to the issuance fee, nothing to do with the license fee)
• Approved the purchase of supplies for the annual Fire Prevention Month initiative by the Rainsville Fire Department at the cost of $1,600.00.
• Approved Resolution 09-07-2022 (A), the surplus of a 2001 Engine 1 fire truck.
• Approved Resolution 09-07-2022 (B), the surplus of unused/no longer available for service equipment from the Rainsville Fire Department.
• Approved Resolution 09-07-2022 (C), accepting Wiregrass Construction Bid for paving Boozer Road, Project No. CRP-RES-2022-03.
• Approved Resolution 09-07-2022 (D), regarding the Sanitation Maintenance/Delivery Fee of $25 for all new customers due to the ongoing rise in material and equipment prices.
• Approved empowering the mayor to sign the Rainsville Police Department’s JAG Grant, a 100% grant for the purchase of an electronic fingerprinting machine.
• Approved empowering the mayor to sign the Rainsville Police Department’s $5,000 Walmart Grant, towards the purchase of a drone.
• Accepted Project CRP-RBA-2022, Chavies Road Paving.
• Accepted Project RES-2022-01, paving of Rosewood Lane, Willingham Street, Davis Avenue, Martin Lane, and Gala street.
• Approved a $1,000 sponsorship for the Alabama Stock Dog Association, a nonprofit organization that promotes the use of herding dogs in the state of Alabama.
Councilman Derek Rosson was absent from Wednesday night’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
