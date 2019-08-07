Remembering the Hall: Wayne Freeman

This is the first in a series of articles highlighting the accomplishments of several DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame inductees. The hall of fame recently elected a new board of directors and is looking to induct a new class next year. For information on how to nominate someone for the hall of fame, contact a board member or visit the hall of fame’s website at dcshof.com.
The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2000 was highlighted by a great former Fort Payne Wildcat who went on to become one of the best lineman in SEC history in Harold Wayne Freeman.
Freeman’s commemorative plaque hanging at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville states that he was a 3-sport athlete at Fort Payne playing baseball, basketball and football.
His head football coach and fellow DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Vernon Wells has stated that Freeman was the best football player that ever played for him.
Freeman shined while carrying the football in his high school days for the Wildcats. In his four years with the high school program from 1957-60, Fort Payne won 23 games before Freeman earned All-State honors from several publications at the time.
His prowess on the gridiron led to an opportunity to play for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant at the University of Alabama.
Coach Bryant elected to move Freeman to the offensive line, where he would go on to solidify himself as one of the best linemen in program history.
With Freeman paving the way for the Crimson Tide’s running game and pass-blocking for NFL hall of famer Joe Namath, Alabama went 40-4 from 1961-64.
The accolades continued to pile on for Freeman as he earned All-SEC and All-American honors while his teams won two Sugar Bowls, one Orange Bowl and a national championship in 1964.
After the ’64 season, Freeman shared All-American honors with pro football greats Gale Sayers, Fred Biletnikoff and several others.
In 1992, The University of Alabama’s football program celebrated in 100th season and selected Freeman as a guard on the Crimson Tide’s all-century team, where he joined fellow offensive all-time greats like Ken Stabler, Sylvester Croom and Ozzie Newsome.
