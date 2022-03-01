2022 Arbor Day Poster Contest winners announced

Tree City USA Board Chairperson Kayron Guffey recognized the 2022 Arbor Day Poster Contest winners at the Rainsville City Council meeting last week.
This season marked Rainsville's third year participating in the Alabama Arbor Day State Poster Contest that began in 1997.
The contest was open to 5th-grade students.
"The theme for the contest was 'Trees are Terrific and Energy Wise," Guffey said. “The first-place winning entree was sent to compete in the state.”
Guffey said every year the contest sees a wide variety of talented students participating.
"it's awesome to recognize these children's artistic talent," she said.
Khole Ashley won first place and received $50, Gabriela Francisco won second place and received $25 and Hadley Pierce won third place and received $10.
As a Tree City, Rainsville’s Tree City Board engages in various Arbor Day activities throughout the year, including the poster contest.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a city must meet four core standards of sound urban forestry management to achieve Tree City USA status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.