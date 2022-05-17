A First Responders Ceremony was held on Sunday at the Rainsville City Park, honoring fallen first responders.
First Responder Memorial organizer Kayron Guffey and Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt welcomed families, friends, coworkers, county and state leaders who gathered to remember those who recently lost their lives, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the nation.
Tim Coppick led the evening’s invocation, followed by Bonita Wilborn singing the National Anthem. The Fourtner Brother 4 Christ sang various hymns throughout the dedication.
Chief David Evett (July 16, 2021), SRO Gary Bowen (July 20, 2021), Clerk Melissa Wilkerson (Aug. 31, 2021), Chief Buddy Crabtree (Oct. 30, 2021), Captain Ronnie Warren (Nov. 1, 2021) and Deputy Steve Bobbitt (Feb. 3, 2022) names were recently engraved on the First Responders Memorial in Rainsville.
