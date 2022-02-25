This Monday, Feb 21, a fire broke out around County Road 120 and began to reach Hilltop, which is a part of Lookout Mountain, and slowly began to extend further up the mountain.
“There was someone during brush and it just got away from them,” said Mentone Fire Chief Joseph Lee.
Lee then went on to say the fire was started the night before and slowly burned into the next morning.
“The person that called 911 didn’t even start the fire, they called because they looked out their window around three in the morning and saw their outbuilding on fire,” Lee said.
The fire burned through early morning, Mentone Fire Department was called to the scene around 3 a.m., then called other fire departments close by for assistance. The fire lasted four hours, with fire fighters working through all this time, then was finally extinguished around 7 a.m.
Along with the Mentone Fire Department, Hammondville Fire, Valley Head Fire, Henagar Fire and the Alabama Forestry were called to help extinguish the fire.
Since the Mentone Fire Department is completely volunteers, there was a need for help from other departments close by.
“There is a huge need for more fire fighters in Mentone,” Lee said.
If you or someone you know wants to volunteer for the Mentone Fire Department call (256) 899-4027, or go to their website North Lookout Mountain Fire at http://www.northlookoutmountainfire.org/.
