Fundraiser set for Fort Payne police officer and family

Over the Christmas holiday Sgt. J.C. Brown, of the Fort Payne Police Department, and his family lost their home to a fire.
Family friend and Fort Payne Main Street board member Ken Mayo said he would be hosting a fundraiser for Brown and his family on Thursday, Jan. 2.
He said the event would be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roadside ‘Que in downtown Fort Payne.
According to the Fort Payne Police Department, Brown and his family were awakened in the early hours of Dec. 24 with their house on fire.
“At this point, the home and its contents are a loss,” the statement said.
Mayo said it's hard to imagine losing your home and belongings, “they literally escaped with only the clothes on their backs.”
He said he recently spoke to Brown, who expressed the family was overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community.
“I spoke to Justin Christman of Roadside Que' and said I’d like to organize a fundraiser at your place, and he was all on board,” said Mayo.
All the proceeds will benefit Brown and his family, and there will also be an option for those who would like to contribute further, said Mayo.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Browns’ family and is featured on the FPPD Facebook page.
According to the FPPD, the only place to drop off any donations is their department Dispatch Center.
Items can be mailed to the department at Sgt. JC Brown 200 Gault Ave S Fort Payne, AL 35967.
“It’s nice to see how everybody has come out and offered their support towards Sgt. Brown's family,” said Mayo.
Roadside ‘Que is located at 607 Gault Ave N Suite A, Fort Payne.
For additional questions regarding the fundraiser, contact Ken Mayo at 256-996-2561.
