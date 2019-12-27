Fundraiser set for Fort Payne police officer and family

Chance of Rain: 100% Sunrise: 06:48:33 AM Sunset: 04:41:01 PM Humidity: 88% Wind: SSE @ 11mph UV Index: 1 Low

Sunday Night

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.