Colorfest comes back to Brow Park

The Mentone Area Preservation Association is gearing up to host its three-decade-old Colorfest Festival on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Festivities are set to take place at Mentone’s Brow Park along North Cool Street in Mentone.
According to event organizers, Colorfest will feature the talents of regional artists and craftsmen in conjunction with local musicians.
The event will include more than 50 artists and craftsmen that will consist of anything from pottery to jewelry to wall art and engraved wood products. Along a variety of foods, including gourmet chicken salad on croissants with chips, fried Oreos, crepes, tomato pie, cotton candy, and hot dogs.
Highlighting the festival will be live music on both Saturday and Sunday at the Brow Park pavilion.
Kicking off performances Oct. 19 is Evan Harris who is taking the stage at 10 a.m. followed by Stuart Douglas at 11:15 a.m., Lisa Crow and James Roberts at 12:30 p.m., Richard Schrei at 1:45 p.m., The Vegetaters at 3 p.m. and closing out the afternoon is Pixie and Jerry Bloom at 4:15 p.m.
Sunday’s performance lineup starts with Zachary Ray at 11:15 p.m., Lydia Randolph at 12:30 p.m., Craig Hendricks at 1:45 p.m. and Pixie and Jerry Bloom at 3 p.m.
The raffle drawing and prize winners are set to be announced on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
There will be designated lots for parking at $5 per car and free shuttle service would take festival-goers to and from Brow Park. No parking is allowed on County Road 89 or Cutler Avenue in respect to the homeowners and businesses on these roads.
According to mapamentone.com, many local businesses are participating in MAPA’s BeautiFALL Bizzness, formally known as Pumpkin Patch Jubilee.
Independent judges pick the winners on Saturday with ribbons placed at 11 a.m., and contest winners are set to be featured in the November issue of The Groundhog.
Adding to the activities is Scarecrow Hollow at Mason Park in downtown Mentone, where handcrafted scarecrows line the path and are available for pictures.
On Saturday morning, the Mentone Farmers Market will be open selling fresh food and other homemade items at Town Square.
Little River Boat Ride will be available at DeSoto Falls featuring pontoon boat rides at $15 per person, and children under three are admitted free. Also, a sit-on-top kayak will be available for rent at Millers Bend Paddle Shack, starting with a single kayak at $15 an hour and tandem kayak at $25 per hour.
According to mapamentone.com, there will be booths set up from the following organizations: DeSoto Rescue Squad, DeSoto State Park, Little River Arts Council, Mentone Area Preservation Association, Mentone Arts and Cultural Center, Moon Lake Community Library and the Mentone Educational Resource Foundation.
The following is a list of artists and craftsmen set to be present:
• 3rd Generation Creation
• Art and Soul
• Artjewelz
• Bags, Bows & Doll Clothes
• Barney’s Handcrafted Dulcimers
• Barnyard Pics
• Beth’s Bread and Baubles
• Black Sheep Bath Co.
• Cat’s Art
• Creative Stiches
• Daniel Kandasammy
• Deep Roots Candles
• Dreamers Jewelry Art
• Folk Art by SHE-SHE
• Heartstrings and Stiches
• Hill City Honey Skin Care
• M. Arleene Hallman
• Maddie’s Monsters – Rachel Doherty Designs
• Mary Mc’s Jewelry, Etc.
• Mrs. Rushton’s Cottage Kitchen
• Nancy Pickard
• Nightingale Pottery
• Oden Knives
• OH! – Only Handmade
• Olivia Standridge
• Palmtree Pottery
• Parker’s Face Painting
• PDF CRAFTS
• Personalized Wooden Trains and Woodcrafts
• Philicia Marie Designs
• Photography by Jim and Frieda
• Rezin Kreation
• Road side Recyclers
• Scarves by you
• Scott McQueen Folk Art
• Slightly Different Jewelry
• Soap Alchemy Boutique
• Soundshaman Flutes and Music
• Southern Sunshine Series
• Stardust Mama’s Handmade Bazaar
• Sweet Petals & Pickings
• Sweet Tea Pottery
• Tattered Treasures
• Taylor Blake Blacksmithing
• The Mod Couple
• The Woodshop
• Timber & Tine
• Tracey’s Stitches & Designs
• Velvet Rocks
• Wooden Creations
• Wrap Rock & Roll Jewelry
The following is a list of food vendor set to be at Colorfest this year:
• Bootlegger’s Hot Dogs
• Buddy’s Ice House
• Coty Still
• DeSoto Rescue Squad
• McIllwain Kettle Corn
• Old Fashion Floats
• Pritchard Farm
• Ronnie’s Concessions
• Smokin’ BBQ
• The Food Factory
• Venice Gelato
• Wildflower Café
For more information on volunteering, Colorfest map and parking, or to enter the scarecrow contest visit www.mapamentone.com.
