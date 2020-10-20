Free food boxes to be distributed Saturday

Free boxes of food will be distributed at the Henagar City Park (pool parking lot) on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Nine hundred boxes of food will be available on a first come, first serve basis. This is for residents of all ages from Henagar and the surrounding areas. There are no income restrictions and no paperwork will be filled out.
The address is 150 Barron Drive, Henagar, AL 35978.
Participants will stay in their car while staff put the box in the vehicle. Each food box weighs between 35 and 41 pounds. It includes produce, meat and dairy.
These boxes are part of the “USDA Farmers to Families Food Box” program. It is being brought to the county by the Fort Payne Lion’s Club, City of Henagar and the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
