DeKalb Revenue Office warning of scams

The DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner’s office is warning citizens about scammers attempting to get money by impersonating someone from that office.
“It has been brought to our attention that there are scammers taking the delinquent tax list and contacting people on that list to arrange payment through electronic transfer using routing numbers,” said Chief Appraiser Susan S. Shankles. “We feel like they could be using other means as well. They are claiming to be from the county and have already been able to scam money from some unsuspecting delinquent tax payers in other counties.”
According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers pretend to be from an organization that is familiar.
“Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a utility company, a tech company, or even a charity asking for donations. They use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID. So the name and number you see might not be real,” the FTC advises.
Earlier this year, scammers contacted people in the area claiming to be affiliated with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office calling to collect on a penalty for failing to appear in court. The calls intend to trick people into making payments over the phone under the false threat of arrest. In reality, such matters are processed through the Circuit Clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
If you have a question about tax issues, contact the DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner’s office at 256-845-8515.
The FTC cautions that scammers may claim you are in trouble with the government, owe money, that someone in your family had an emergency or there’s a virus on your computer. “Some scammers say there’s a probem with one your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.”
Scammers typically pressure their victims to act immediately so they can’t check out the truthfulness of their claims. “They may threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s or business license, or deport you. They may say your computer is about to be corrupted,” according to the FTC.
Another way of detecting fraud is if the caller insists on being paid by sending money through a money transfer company or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back. Some will send you a check (that will later turn out to be fake), tell you deposit it, and then pressure you to quickly send them money so they can steal from you before the bank discovers the overdraft.
To avoid online fraud, here are some tips:
Keep computers and mobile devices up to date.
“Having the latest security software, web browser, and operating system are the best defenses against viruses, malware, and other online threats. Turn on automatic updates so you receive the newest fixes as they become available,” advised the American Bankers Association.
Set strong passwords.
A strong password is at least eight characters in length and includes a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.
Watch out for “phishing” scams.
Phishing scams use fraudulent emails and websites to trick users into disclosing private account or login information. Do not click on links or open any attachments or pop-up screens from sources you are not familiar with. Forward phishing emails to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at spam@uce.gov – and to the company, bank, or organization impersonated in the email. Also, logos can be easily copied and used to impersonate a familiar organization, so rather than clicking directly on a link in an email or text message, enter the website address in your web browser and use the search feature to find the information you were prompted to view.
Keep personal information personal.
Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.
If you get an email or text message from a company you do business with and you think it’s real, it’s still best not to click on any links. Instead, contact them using a website you know is trustworthy. Or look up their phone number. Don’t call a number they gave you or the number from your caller ID. Hackers can use social media profiles to figure out your passwords and answer those security questions in the password reset tools. Lock down your privacy settings and avoid posting things like birthdays, addresses, mother’s maiden name, etc. Be wary of requests to connect from people you do not know.
Resist the pressure to act immediately.
Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.
Secure your internet connection.
Always protect your home wireless network with a password. When connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, be cautious about what information you are sending over it.
Shop safely.
Before shopping online, make sure the website uses secure technology. When you are at the checkout screen, verify that the web address begins with https. Also, check to see if a tiny locked padlock symbol appears on the page. Even better, shop locally in brick and mortar stores that aren’t going to vanish overnight.
Know how scammers tell you to pay.
Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.
Stop and talk to someone you trust.
Before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.
Read a website’s privacy policies.
Though long and complex, privacy policies tell you how the site protects the personal information it collects. If you don’t see or understand a site’s privacy policy, consider doing business elsewhere.
Report cases of identity theft to https://www.identitytheft.gov/#/. If you were scammed or think you saw a scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.
