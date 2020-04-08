Delivering justice can be challenging during pandemic

Although it has greatly complicated the delivery of swift justice, COVID-19 has not stopped the judicial system from functioning in DeKalb County.
In an April 4 email, Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jeremy S. Taylor recommended court staff follow the same advice that judges charge to their juries: to remember the rules of common sense and fairness.
“These times are without precedent during the lifetime of most of us, but we have faced dire circumstances before and have made it through,” Taylor wrote. “We will one day return to normal. In the meantime, we are aware that court must continue in order to serve the people in need of it... We are exploring ways to reset our calendar so that we may handle our cases efficiently once all of this passes.”
Taylor is the presiding judge in the Ninth Circuit, which also includes Circuit Judges Shaunathan Bell and Andrew Hairston.
By administrative order, all in-person hearings are suspended until after April 30. Taylor said they optimistically set hearings in May. While the Alabama Supreme Court has the authority to extend certain deadlines, it lacks the authority to extend statute of limitations.
Each courthouse has kept staff present at an office who can be reached by phone or email, and personnel have monitored Alacourt, which has incorporated Zoom remote teleconferencing capability to its website.
“We are using both Zoom and Skype to conduct a number of non-jury hearings with attorneys and parties connecting to the courthouse remotely,” Taylor said Tuesday. “The judges are looking at our cases and seeing where a technology-based hearing can occur and, if so, setting those cases for hearings even now. This is true in all types of cases, from civil and domestic relations to criminal. The jail has technology available where we can conduct some hearings without the inmate being brought out of the jail,” he said.
Although the DeKalb County Courthouse is no longer open to the general public, staff continue working daily. Security screens anyone approved to enter the courthouse to file legal paperwork.
Relative to child custody and visitation situations, Taylor said the court had received questions concerning whether a parent must continue exercising these exchanges under existing court orders.
“The general consensus is… court orders must be followed unless extraordinary situations exist. If an extraordinary situation exists, we have the ability to address that like we always have with emergency petitions and emergency hearings, via technology or even in person under strict guidelines designed to protect us all. Scrutiny of each case is necessary to determine if a situation is truly extraordinary or if the virus situation is only a pretext used to interrupt custody/visitation,” Taylor wrote in his email.
Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn said the main impact on his office has been on opening estates.
“In some cases, all parties have not signed waivers and will need a hearing to open estates,” Osborn said.
“This has caused delays on families needing to access bank accounts to take care of normal business,” he said.
Adoptions are also delayed by the circumstances.
The satellite Probate office in Rainsville office has closed until April 30, but his staff continues to work at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
“We are trying to do everything we can online and helping the public in the process when they call us. The drop box out front is working well. All of our attorneys are still working. Most of my cases, I can sign off on,” Osborn said. “I am doing emergency hearings with protection of the elderly and commitments with the Department of Human Resources and Mental Health.”
Osborn said he is concerned about the safety of poll workers and encourages absentee voting.
“Stay home as much as possible through this health crisis. Just know we are here to help you. Please call our office at 256 845-8510 if we can help. Everyone be safe and stay healthy,” Osborn said.
In his email, Judge Taylor encouraged court employees to draw strength from their faith and shared a quote from a judge in Mobile who said, “This is a time when our community needs to come together. This starts with individual families. Be kind to one another. Be reasonable. Be flexible and make reasonable accommodations where you can. In later hearings, the court will be attuned to whether you did so or not. Stay safe. Be smart. Be well.”
Anyone needing an update on the status of a legal case should contact their attorneys. Victims of crime may call District Attorney Mike O’Dell’s office for updates on their cases.
