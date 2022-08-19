Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.