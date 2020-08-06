Steven Fleming announces candidacy for Rainsville

Steven Fleming has announced his campaign for Rainsville City Council, place 1. The election will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Fleming is a 2006 graduate of Fyffe High School and is a lifelong resident of the Rainsville community. He is the father of three daughters, Ellie, Livy, and Chloe.
Fleming touts a business-minded attitude for the successes he has had over the last 13 years. Starting from the young age of 20, he has owned and operated two franchise restaurants, owned property in and around the Rainsville area, and managed more than 50 employees. Fleming currently owns and operates Fleming Construction Group and Seal-Tek Solutions.
“I’ve always been the type of person who looks for a solution to every problem,” said Fleming. “Through my years of business experience, and as someone who considers themselves to be an exceptional listener, I have learned that leadership, integrity, and honesty are the core values of any successful venture. I intend to bring those same values to the Rainsville City Council.”
“I have a strong work ethic that has guided me for my entire life,” Fleming continued. “If I am fortunate enough to represent you on the Council, I will bring that same mentality. I work for the people, the people don’t work for me.”
“The City of Rainsville deserves representation that works for them and truly hears what they have to say. I will spend the money of Rainsville’s hardworking citizens wisely,” he concluded. “I humbly ask for your vote and support on Tuesday, August 25.”
