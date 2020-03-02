Fort Payne High School Senior Play starts this week

The seniors of Fort Payne High School are kicking off the month of March with their production of Hercules. This play is directed by Paul Crawford, and he describes it as a “family-friendly play.”
The story follows a hero named Hercules, who was stolen from Olympus by the evil Hades. With the help of his friends Phil and Pegasus, Hercules must save the world from Hades’ horrid plan.
The senior play has been a tradition at Fort Payne, and Mr. Crawford wants to continue bringing “family-friendly fun” to the community. “It’s a tradition worth holding on to. I think it’s good for the community and good for the seniors as well,” states Mr. Crawford. In this production, there are 26 seniors involved. Furthermore, this will be the last play for most of them. Mr. Crawford wants to use this as an opportunity to bring the students together, one last time. He explains, “they get to reconnect with kids and fellow students that they may have drifted away from throughout the years.” Mr Crawford also describes this group of seniors as “a good group of students. I’ve received compliments from the parents involved.”
The students have been working on the play for two months, and Mr. Crawford wants the audience to understand the message of the play. “Everyone has a place where they belong.” Throughout his time working on senior plays, Mr. Crawford has learned many lessons. He states, “I’ve learned not to take myself so seriously.” He has worked with the seniors year after year, and he says that the seniors teach him to be carefree and to enjoy the little things. The students in this play not only balance work and after school activities, but also home life and school work. Throughout all of this, the students maintain a positive attitude and put their “best foot forward.” He describes the feeling of working with seniors as, “sad but also invigorating.” While Mr. Crawford will miss the seniors, he is very excited to see everything that they will accomplish in their future.
Mr. Crawford states that his main goal for this show is to not only create enjoyment for the audience, but also to create revenue for the Fort Payne High School drama department. All money made from the play will go to supplying the drama department with costumes, set pieces, and travel expenses for their competitions. Furthermore, the drama department receives financial support from Fort Payne High School and Mr. Jimmy Cunningham, Superintendent of Fort Payne City Schools. Mr. Crawford also wants to thank all sponsors who purchased an advertisement in the play program. He claims, “When one of us wins, we all should win.”
The play dates for “Hercules'' are March 5th through the 8th. Showtimes are at 7:00pm each night, as well as a 2:00pm matinée on Saturday and Sunday. The play is located at the DeKalb Theatre across from the park. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the door or at Fort Payne High School. Mr. Crawford only has one request from the audience, to have fun and enjoy the seniors while we still have them.
— Jesse Hendricks is a senior at Fort Payne High School and is in the FPTV media program.
