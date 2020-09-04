DeKalb County, Fort Payne students to receive free school meals this fall

This week, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, announced the U.S. The Department of Agriculture would extend free meals for students through December 31, 2020.
According to the USDA, the unprecedented move will help ensure no matter what the situation is, children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting September 1, 2020, all students in DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools will eat breakfast and lunch for free until December 31.
School officials advise parents to continue to fill out a free and reduced lunch application if they have not done so. The information is set to help bring money into the school once the free meals stop and students resume their previous application status.
Perdue said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibility to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs. Now, they have extended those flexibilities for as long as they can legally and financially.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food,” he said.
