Toys for Tots application process ends this Friday

Families needing help to provide Christmas toys for their children should apply at the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Food Stamp Office until Friday, Oct. 30.
The location is 2301 Briarwood Ave. SW, Fort Payne, AL, 35967. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Parents and legal guardians should take with them a photo ID, plus documentation to prove they reside in DeKalb County; that they have custody of the children; and the children live in their home. Applicants also need to show proof of need.
“This is not limited to recipients of public assistance,” Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said. “We want to help any family who is truly in need.”
The N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, is in its eighth year of conducting the Marine Toys for Tots program in DeKalb County.
A total of 33,857 new toys have been distributed to 6,173 children in the years 2013 through 2019.
Last year alone, 427 families throughout DeKalb County were served, with 7,939 Christmas toys distributed to 1,160 children in need.
