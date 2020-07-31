Smith announces candidacy for Fort Payne council

“I’m John Smith, and I’m very excited to announce that I am a candidate for Fort Payne City Council. As a lifelong resident of Fort Payne and graduate of FPHS, I feel the need to give back to a community that has given me so much. I humbly ask for your prayers and support along this journey.”
Smith said his platform is clear and simple: a fiscally responsible and balanced budget, enhanced basic city services, to take advantage of the areas outdoor beauty and recreational activities, and serve as a liaison and voice for the citizens of Fort Payne.
“City government is a business, a big business. I pledge to fight waste and duplication within the various departments and never cross into the “tax and spend” mentality. Government works for us, not the other way around. The lessons I learned from my business background and as past chairman of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will serve me well, we can’t spend what we don’t have.”
“I have been a paramedic and involved in health care/EMS for forty years, and have served on numerous state and local Emergency Medical Service boards. I have a vision of enhanced emergency care and response provided by our first class fire department and to keep our dispatch program on the cutting edge of technology. Currently, I serve as a medical officer at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, which has given me a keen insight into law enforcement and corrections. Our officers deserve nothing but our hard-core support. Watch the national news, and you’ll quickly discover how blessed we are to have the caliber of men and women wearing blue. My support for the FP Police and fire departments will be unwavering.”
Smith said we must strive to retain our current employees, and make our wage and benefit package one that draws quality people into the workforce.
“All of our Tier 2 employees should be moved into the Tier 1 category immediately. Retirement benefits are a critical piece of our compensation package. The same goes for our teachers, we cannot allow other systems to lure our staff away. As a staunch supporter of the Fort Payne School System, I pledge to provide all of the help possible that is available from the city. I served as PTO chairman at several of the schools when my kids were enrolled, and I strongly advocate parental involvement. I served as the team medic for FP athletics for years, and I will continue to back our students in all areas of extracurricular activities.”
“In summary, allow me to thank you for the kind reception and support I have received after my recent declaration as a candidate. I look forward to providing you with a strong voice in our City government. Please get involved in City activities, and feel free to contact me with any of your concerns.”
