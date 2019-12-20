Christmas day meal offered in Fort Payne

This year’s Community Christmas Dinner is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria at Williams Avenue Elementary School.
Monetary donations are collected year-round to help fund the dinner, which feeds anywhere from 300 to 500 people each year. Food is served from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.
Fort Payne Assistant Police Chief and event organizer Ronnie Warren said all are welcome to come and those who wish to volunteer can just show up at Williams Avenue that morning. Volunteers are needed for serving and clean up. Any amount of time people can volunteer is appreciated.
The event has been going on for some 25 years or more. Warren has been organizing the event for over 10 years.
“We welcome anybody, and as far as the food, we don’t turn anyone away,” Warren said. “It’s really a giving operation. The people that do volunteer are strictly there to give, not to receive.”
Warren said they will hopefully have live entertainment to sing Christmas carols.
“Everyone is welcome. This event is for the whole community. Marsha Phillips heads up the kitchen crew and will be making some delicious food.” Warren said. “This is run completely off of donations from the community and we use the money wisely.”
If you would like to donate to the Community Christmas Dinner mail donations to the Fort Payne Police Department Attention: Ronnie Warren, 200 Gault Ave. S. Fort Payne, Alabama 35967.
