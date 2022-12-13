Severe weather expected this week

The National Weather Service forecast calls for thunderstorms possible after noon on Wednesday with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of rain is 100%.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said heavy rainfall may translate into a threat for localized or flash flooding. Rises on area rivers and streams are also expected Wednesday into Thursday as runoff spreads into the river basins.
Total rainfall amounts of three- to four-inches are expected into Thursday morning. A flood watch was pre-emptively declared Tuesday for DeKalb until Dec. 15 at midnight.
"There is a possibility of severe weather on Wednesday," said DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency Director Anthony Clifton.
No severe thunderstorms are expected, but flash flooding is possible, according to the DeKalb County EOC Situation Awareness Board.
Thunderstorms spawned tornado watches and warnings across the Southern Plains on Tuesday with damage reported in Texas.
"We need the public to be weather aware and vigilant during these times. We will be monitoring and remind those who are not signed on to 'alert DeKalb' to go to the website and sign on."
Register for the updates at https://member.everbridge.net/3531635643383873/new. It prompts for an email address, personal text message number and personal cell phone number, if desired to be notified on all. The messages can be opted out of after signup.
A return to much colder weather is anticipated behind today's weather with a low Saturday night of 28 degrees.
